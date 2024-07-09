A-1 Broadcast: Fashion Expert and Red Carpet Host Valerie Greenberg Shares Summer Must Haves on TipsOnTV

Inspiration for Making the 2024 Summer a Smashing Success

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Fashion expert and red carpet host Valerie Greenberg wants to inspire everyone to make the most out of summer. Greenberg shared her summer must-have products and hacks to enhance the summer experience by turning a busy lifestyle into quality family time. Greenberg also discusses how the super-celebrities she interviews on the red carpet are spending their summer.

Red Carpet Host and Fashion Expert Valerie Greenberg

TRENDING FOR THE HOME THIS SUMMER

Check out MacKenzie-Childs. It is the aspirational luxury home décor brand, known for its iconic and distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern décor, best described as "traditional with a twist." From July 18-22, shop the brand's popular Barn Sale for up to 60% off on more than 2,000 items. Visit the Mackenzie Childs website each day to find exciting new additions ranging from kitchen and dining to handmade ceramics and seasonal favorites. It is the perfect time to start or add new pieces to a current collection. For more information, visit www.mackenzie-childs.com.

BUDGETING THIS SUMMER

Whether planning a getaway, refreshing a style or sprucing up the home, pay responsibly over time with Affirm for all those must-have summer products, with no late or hidden fees. From booking vacations with Priceline to shopping for outfits on The RealReal, Affirm is a smart way to keep purchases within a budget. Shop online or in store from thousands of merchants. Just use the Affirm app or visit Affirm.com to get started and shop virtually anywhere.

MUST-HAVE FASHION FOR THE SUMMER

Designer Shoe Warehouse has everyone covered with a major Semi-Annual Sale now through July 7, but if missed, do not worry. DSW has an awesome clearance section that includes items up to 70% off. Find great heels, perfect for summer date nights, from brands like Steve Madden, Dolce Vita and Jessica Simpson for just under $50. Designer Shoe Warehouse has a variety of comfy trendy sandals and summer wedges for a little extra height. DSW has great options, ranging from sneakers to casual shoes and sandals. Try out all the summer trends. For more information, visit www.dsw.com.

Post/Video

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsoOnTV

View the original press release on newswire.com.