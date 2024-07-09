State & Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications, Inc. Unveils Comprehensive Guide to 2024 National Party Conventions

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / State and Federal Communications, Inc., a leading provider of government compliance information and consulting services, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated User's Guide to 2024 National Party Conventions-a comprehensive resource to assist organizations in navigating the complexities of lobbying and campaign finance regulations during this pivotal election year.



Elizabeth Z. Bartz

President and CEO of State and Federal Communications

With the Republican National Convention set to take place from July 15 to July 18, 2024, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Democratic National Convention scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, this guide offers indispensable insights for engaging with public officials and delegates in compliance with federal, state, and local laws.

The User's Guide to 2024 National Party Conventions provides essential information on interacting with convention delegates and other public officials, ensuring organizations can confidently assert their commitment to compliance. This guide ensures that all interactions during the conventions are conducted in full compliance with the law.

Key Features of the Guide:

Convention Organizations: Detailed information on host and convention committees, including permissible contributions and in-kind donations.

Delegates: Comprehensive coverage of federal, state, and local gift rules applicable to convention delegates, including specific regulations for members of the House of Representatives, Senate, and executive branch employees.

State and Local Regulations: An extensive breakdown of gift laws across all states and major local jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with varying regional rules.

Elizabeth Z. Bartz, President and CEO of State and Federal Communications, Inc., stated, "Our new guide is an essential tool for any organization involved in the upcoming national party conventions. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive compliance information to ensure our clients can navigate these complex events with confidence and integrity."

To receive a copy of the guide, simply email Elizabeth Bartz at ebartz@stateandfed.com, and for more information on State and Federal Communications, Inc., visit stateandfed.com.

About State and Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications, Inc. ensures organizations fully comply with the growing government compliance laws and regulations regarding lobbying, campaign finance, and procurement lobbying. For nearly 30 years, they have provided compliance solutions to Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, law firms, and government affairs firms. They offer online guidebooks for self-directed reporting and the ALERTS consulting program, which handles political compliance reporting details. Their expert compliance attorneys maintain up-to-date and accurate information at federal, state, and local levels, and offer expanding international compliance services. State and Federal Communications, Inc. is the compliance standard for government affairs needs in lobbying, political contributions, and procurement lobbying.

