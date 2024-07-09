Talinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Cryptomania, the widely acclaimed crypto trading simulator, is now available on iOS. Since its launch on Android in 2017, Cryptomania has quickly gained popularity among aspiring traders for its user-friendly interface, educational value, and engaging in-app activities.

About Cryptomania: Cryptomania is a leading crypto trading simulator that provides a risk-free environment for users who want to learn cryptocurrency trading.

In Cryptomania users can:

Experiment with top-traded cryptocurrencies without any financial risk.

Compete with other traders in trading tournaments.

Complete challenges designed to improve players' trading skills.

Build a transcontinental real estate empire by investing their profits in real estate worldwide.

This major educational crypto trading simulator is designed to guide novice traders into the world of cryptocurrencies and provide experienced traders with a safe environment to test strategies and improve their trading skills.

Cryptomania boasts a player base of more than 5 million users. The app's success can be attributed to its comprehensive approach to crypto education and its ability to make learning about trading both fun and interactive.

The launch of Cryptomania on iOS expands the app's reach to a broader audience, allowing iOS users to experience risk-free crypto trading. This means that now, both Android and iOS users can enhance their trading skills without the fear of losing real money.

