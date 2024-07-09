HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) ("MOGU" or the "Company"), a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and fiscal year 2024.

Mr. Fan Yiming, Chief Executive Officer of MOGU, commented, " In the second half of 2024, competition in China's online retail industry continued to intensify. Having entered its seventh year, the live streaming e-commerce industry is experiencing a new lifecycle of key opinion leaders (KOLs). Major platforms are overseeing the rise and cultivation of new KOLs, while veteran KOLs are cycling out of mainstream prominence. With evolving dynamics and challenges spanning the online retail industry, MOGU has also been impacted. In the second half of fiscal year 2024, MOGU's gross merchandise value (GMV) decreased by 6% to RMB3.04 billion.

" To mitigate these challenges, we have been implementing a new operational strategy that was proposed during this fiscal year to restructure into a professional services platform. MOGU now provides KOLs with more comprehensive services including merchant sourcing, product promotion, and streaming assistance in an attempt to further reduce operational costs for merchants and KOLs. Alongside this, we are leveraging the sales expertise and service capabilities we have accrued over the years to conduct live streaming operations for merchants and KOL agency businesses. These live streaming operations run across a diverse array of channels, notably including Douyin, Kuaishou and Xiaohongshu. We believe this segment offers great potential and will be beneficial to diversifying our revenue structure."

" During the second half of fiscal year of 2024, our total revenues decreased by 34.3% to RMB77.0 million. The loss from operations was RMB27.1 million, compared to RMB139.4 million for the same period of fiscal year 2023. Over the past six months, we have diligently optimized our cost structure and improved operational efficiency, yielding positive outcomes. However, despite these efforts, the increasing cost of acquiring new customers and a decline in revenue prevented us from achieving our targeted operational results. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on cost reduction and efficiency enhancements and continue looking for new revenue growth opportunities. We are confident that these measures will contribute to our overall financial resilience and sustainable growth," added Ms. Qi Feng, Financial Controller.

Highlights For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 34.3% to RMB77.0 million (US$10.7 million) from RMB117.2 million during the same period of fiscal year 2023. Live video broadcast ("LVB") associated GMV for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 6.8% period-over-period to RMB2,950 million (US$408.6 million 2 ).

for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 6.8% period-over-period to RMB2,950 million (US$408.6 million ). GMV for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was RMB3,036 million (US$420.5 million), a decrease of 6.3% period-over-period.

Financial Results For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Commission revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 28.6% to RMB54.1 million (US$7.5 million) from RMB75.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment.

for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 28.6% to RMB54.1 million (US$7.5 million) from RMB75.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment. Marketing services revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 85.0% to RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) from RMB1.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the challenging competitive environment.

for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 85.0% to RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) from RMB1.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the challenging competitive environment. Financing solutions revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 19.2% to RMB4.9 million (US$0.7 million) from RMB6.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the service fee of loans to users in line with the lower GMV.

for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 19.2% to RMB4.9 million (US$0.7 million) from RMB6.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the service fee of loans to users in line with the lower GMV. Technology service revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 51.6% to RMB14.9 million (US$2.1 million) from RMB30.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the decrease of insurance technology service revenue.

for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 51.6% to RMB14.9 million (US$2.1 million) from RMB30.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the decrease of insurance technology service revenue. Other revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 7.4% to RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) from RMB3.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Cost of revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 23.3% to RMB41.6 million (US$5.8 million) from RMB54.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, which was primarily due to a decrease in IT-related expenses of RMB7.3 million and decrease in payroll costs of RMB5.4 million, in line with the overall reduction in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 14.1% to RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million) from RMB35.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in performance-related year-end bonus.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 20.4% to RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million) from RMB16.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in performance-related year-end bonus.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 11.3% to RMB27.2 million (US$3.8 million) from RMB30.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in performance-related year-end bonus.

Amortization of intangible assets for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 99.8% to RMB0.08 million (US$0.01 million) from RMB40.0 million in the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily because the intangible assets recorded as a result of the business cooperation agreement MOGU entered into with Tencent in July 2018 had been fully amortized as of December 31, 2022.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets for the six months ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 100.0% to nil from RMB84.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the Company's recognition of a full impairment charge of RMB63.5 million against its remaining goodwill balance and impairments totaling of RMB21.2 million for intangible assets which had been recorded in connection with the acquisition of Hangzhou Ruisha Technology Co., Ltd. ("Ruisha Technology") in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Loss from operations for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), compared to the loss from operations of RMB139.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was RMB23.9 million (US$3.3 million), compared to the net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. of RMB120.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA3 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was negative RMB20.7 million (US$2.9 million), compared to negative RMB6.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted net loss4 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 was RMB22.3 million (US$3.1 million), compared to the adjusted net loss of RMB46.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS for the six months ended March 31, 2024 were RMB2.74 (US$0.38) and RMB2.74 (US$0.38), respectively, compared with RMB14.07 and RMB14.07, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2023. One ADS represents 300 Class A ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and Short-term investments were RMB420.6 million (US$58.3 million) as of March 31, 2024, compared with RMB562.8 million as of March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 30.9% to RMB160.3 million (US$22.2 million) from RMB232.1 million in fiscal year 2023.

Commission revenues decreased by 25.6% to RMB109.7 million (US$15.2 million) from RMB147.5 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment.

decreased by 25.6% to RMB109.7 million (US$15.2 million) from RMB147.5 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to the lower GMV due to the heightened competitive environment. Marketing services revenues decreased by 78.2% to RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million) from RMB4.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the challenging competitive environment.

decreased by 78.2% to RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million) from RMB4.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the challenging competitive environment. Financing solutions revenues decreased by 20.7% to RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB12.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in service fees of loans to users in line with the lower GMV.

decreased by 20.7% to RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB12.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in service fees of loans to users in line with the lower GMV. Technology service revenues increased by 43.5% to RMB33.3 million (US$4.6 million) from RMB58.9 million in the fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in insurance technology services and software services revenue due to the challenging competitive environment.

increased by 43.5% to RMB33.3 million (US$4.6 million) from RMB58.9 million in the fiscal year 2023, primarily attributable to a decrease in insurance technology services and software services revenue due to the challenging competitive environment. Other revenues decreased by 27.0% to RMB6.1 million (US$0.8 million) from RMB8.3 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the decrease in branding services revenue.

Cost of revenues decreased by 19.9% to RMB91.2 million (US$12.6 million) from RMB113.9 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily due to a decrease in IT-related expenses of RMB11.3 million, payroll cost of RMB9.9 million and payment handling costs of RMB2.5 million, in relation to the overall reduction in revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 0.5% to RMB67.4 million (US$9.3 million) from RMB67.7 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in payroll cost of RMB13.2 million in relation to the decrease of performance-related year-end bonus, partially offset by spending on branding and user acquisition activities of RMB12.9 million.

Research and development expenses decreased by 27.9% to RMB26.7 million (US$3.7 million) from RMB37.1 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in performance-related year-end bonus.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 13.1% to RMB55.1 million (US$7.6 million) from RMB63.4 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a decrease in performance-related year-end bonus of RMB7.2 million and professional service fees of RMB1.8 million.

Amortization of intangible assets decreased by 96.8% to RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) from RMB60.0 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily because the majority of the intangible assets recorded as a result of the business cooperation agreement MOGU entered into with Tencent in July 2018 had been fully amortized as of December 31, 2022.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets for the year ended March 31, 2024 was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared to RMB84.7 million in the fiscal year 2023. In fiscal year 2023, the Company recognized a full impairment charge of RMB63.5 million against its remaining goodwill balance and impairments totaling of RMB21.2 million for intangible assets which had been recorded in connection with the acquisition of Ruisha Technology. In fiscal year 2024, the Company recognized a full impairment charge of RMB9.9 million against its intangible assets arising from the acquisition of Ruisha Technology. The recorded impairments resulted from weaker-than-expected operating results which reflect an increasingly competitive business environment and the related limited future economic benefits expected to be generated from these intangible assets.

Loss from operations was RMB79.2 million (US$11.0 million), compared to the loss from operations of RMB187.4 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. was RMB59.3 million (US$8.2 million), compared to the net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. of RMB178.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB54.6 million (US$7.6 million), compared to negative RMB23.9 million in fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted net loss was RMB55.1 million (US$7.6 million), compared to the adjusted net loss of RMB78.5 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB6.85 (US$0.95) and RMB6.85 (US$0.95) respectively, compared with RMB20.90 and RMB20.90, respectively, in fiscal year 2023. One ADS represents 300 Class A ordinary shares.

Subsequent event

On May 14, 2024, the board of directors of the Company approved a new share repurchase program where the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$8 million of its shares, effective until May 12, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income/loss as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, (gain)/loss from investments, net, income tax (benefits)/expenses, share of results of equity investees, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. The Company defines Adjusted net loss as net loss excluding (gain)/loss from investments, net, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, and adjustments for tax effects. See " Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are nonrecurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned " Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU's platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

MOGU INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of March 31, As of March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 416,201 358,787 49,691 Restricted cash 810 511 71 Short-term investments 145,836 61,312 8,492 Inventories, net 144 98 14 Loan receivables, net 32,229 31,564 4,372 Prepayments, receivables and other current assets 69,126 54,956 7,610 Amounts due from related parties 1,260 587 81 Total current assets 665,606 507,815 70,331 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 194,589 299,741 41,514 Intangible assets, net 12,554 949 131 Right-of-use assets 5,441 2,576 357 Investments 69,318 81,808 11,330 Other non-current assets 63,640 45,473 6,298 Total non-current assets 345,542 430,547 59,630 Total assets 1,011,148 938,362 129,961 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 8,179 6,862 950 Salaries and welfare payable 13,550 6,936 961 Advances from customers 245 207 29 Taxes payable 11,126 1,285 178 Amounts due to related parties 4,196 5,341 740 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,654 1,888 261 Accruals and other current liabilities 295,717 299,317 41,455 Total current liabilities 335,667 321,836 44,574 Non-current liabilities: Non-current lease liabilities 753 773 107 Deferred tax liabilities 3,369 1,299 180 Total non-current liabilities 4,122 2,072 287 Total liabilities 339,789 323,908 44,861 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 181 181 25 Treasury stock (137,446 ) (137,446 ) (19,036 ) Statutory reserves 3,331 3,331 461 Additional paid-in capital 9,484,664 9,489,254 1,314,246 Accumulated other comprehensive income 82,396 89,567 12,405 Accumulated deficit (8,795,764 ) (8,856,494 ) (1,226,610 ) Total MOGU Inc. shareholders' equity 637,362 588,393 81,491 Non-controlling interests 33,997 26,061 3,609 Total shareholders' equity 671,359 614,454 85,100 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,011,148 938,362 129,961

The financial statements as of March 31, 2023 are being revised to correct an error related to the receipts from users, amounting to RMB 25 million, which was previously accounted for as repayments of loan receivables. It has been revised to record the receipts in the accruals and other current liabilities as of March 31, 2023. The impacts of the revision on the previously issued consolidated financial statements are not considered material to the financial statements taken as a whole.

MOGU INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the six months ended For the years ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Commission revenues 75,814 54,123 7,496 147,514 109,742 15,199 Marketing services revenues 1,434 215 30 4,416 961 133 Financing solutions revenues 6,017 4,864 674 12,947 10,267 1,422 Technology service revenues 30,790 14,900 2,064 58,867 33,288 4,610 Other revenues 3,175 2,940 407 8,332 6,086 843 Total revenues 117,230 77,042 10,671 232,076 160,344 22,207 Cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets shown separately below) (54,243 ) (41,589 ) (5,760 ) (113,884 ) (91,191 ) (12,629 ) Sales and marketing expenses (35,063 ) (30,117 ) (4,171 ) (67,709 ) (67,391 ) (9,334 ) Research and development expenses (16,146 ) (12,845 ) (1,779 ) (37,068 ) (26,724 ) (3,701 ) General and administrative expenses (30,704 ) (27,234 ) (3,772 ) (63,445 ) (55,148 ) (7,638 ) Amortization of intangible assets (39,970 ) (75 ) (10 ) (59,992 ) (1,901 ) (263 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (84,693 ) - - (84,693 ) (9,945 ) (1,377 ) Other income, net 4,201 7,725 1,070 7,267 12,784 1,771 Loss from operations (139,388 ) (27,093 ) (3,751 ) (187,448 ) (79,172 ) (10,964 ) Interest income 8,376 5,577 772 17,389 12,719 1,762 Interest expense (270 ) (191 ) (26 ) (598 ) (191 ) (26 ) Gain/(loss) from investments, net 816 (314 ) (43 ) (18,615 ) 953 132 Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees (130,466 ) (22,021 ) (3,048 ) (189,272 ) (65,691 ) (9,096 ) Income tax benefits/(expenses) 897 (44 ) (6 ) 1,983 1,618 224 Share of results of equity investee 2,008 (2,382 ) (330 ) 883 (2,886 ) (400 ) Net loss (127,561 ) (24,447 ) (3,384 ) (186,406 ) (66,959 ) (9,272 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7,015 ) (569 ) (79 ) (8,422 ) (7,674 ) (1,063 ) Net loss attributable to MOGU Inc. (120,546 ) (23,878 ) (3,305 ) (177,984 ) (59,285 ) (8,209 ) Net loss (127,561 ) (24,447 ) (3,384 ) (186,406 ) (66,959 ) (9,272 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax (4,231 ) (1,295 ) (179 ) 14,264 3,675 509 Unrealized securities holding gains/(losses), net of tax 302 1,794 248 (884 ) 3,496 484 Total comprehensive loss (131,490 ) (23,948 ) (3,315 ) (173,026 ) (59,788 ) (8,279 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7,015 ) (569 ) (79 ) (8,422 ) (7,674 ) (1,063 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to MOGU Inc. (124,475 ) (23,379 ) (3,236 ) (164,604 ) (52,114 ) (7,216 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.00 ) Diluted (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.00 ) Net loss per ADS Basic (14.07 ) (2.74 ) (0.38 ) (20.90 ) (6.85 ) (0.95 ) Diluted (14.07 ) (2.74 ) (0.38 ) (20.90 ) (6.85 ) (0.95 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share Basic 2,570,915,725 2,613,782,580 2,613,782,580 2,554,338,579 2,597,764,333 2,597,764,333 Diluted 2,570,915,725 2,613,782,580 2,613,782,580 2,554,338,579 2,597,764,333 2,597,764,333 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 640 75 10 1,448 490 68 General and administrative expenses 2,786 1,579 219 7,855 3,342 463 Sales and marketing expenses 950 20 3 3,398 439 61 Research and development expenses 351 127 18 862 319 44

MOGU INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the six months ended For the years ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 5,930 (7,554 ) (1,046 ) (10,090 ) (40,461 ) (5,604 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 28,763 1,013 140 608 (19,766 ) (2,738 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,092 ) - - (12,064 ) - - Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,369 ) (822 ) (114 ) (860 ) 2,514 349 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,232 (7,363 ) (1,020 ) (22,406 ) (57,713 ) (7,993 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 393,779 366,661 50,782 439,417 417,011 57,755 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 417,011 359,298 49,762 417,011 359,298 49,762

MOGU INC. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the six months ended For the years ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (127,561 ) (24,447 ) (3,384 ) (186,406 ) (66,959 ) (9,272 ) Add: Interest expense 270 191 26 598 191 26 Less: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (897 ) 44 6 (1,983 ) (1,618 ) (224 ) Less: Interest income (8,376 ) (5,577 ) (772 ) (17,389 ) (12,719 ) (1,762 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets 39,970 75 10 59,992 1,901 263 Add: Depreciation of property and equipment 3,244 4,562 632 5,311 8,091 1,121 EBITDA (93,350 ) (25,152 ) (3,482 ) (139,877 ) (71,113 ) (9,848 ) Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 84,693 - - 84,693 9,945 1,377 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 4,727 1,801 250 13,563 4,590 636 Add: Share of result of equity investees (2,008 ) 2,382 330 (883 ) 2,886 400 Less: (Gain)/Loss from investments, net (816 ) 314 43 18,615 (953 ) (132 ) Adjusted EBITDA (6,754 ) (20,655 ) (2,859 ) (23,889 ) (54,645 ) (7,567 ) Net loss (127,561 ) (24,447 ) (3,384 ) (186,406 ) (66,959 ) (9,272 ) Add: (Gain)/Loss from investments, net (816 ) 314 43 18,615 (953 ) (132 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 4,727 1,801 250 13,563 4,590 636 Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 84,693 - - 84,693 9,945 1,377 Less: Adjusted for tax effects (7,713 ) - - (8,948 ) (1,755 ) (243 ) Adjusted net loss (46,670 ) (22,332 ) (3,091 ) (78,483 ) (55,132 ) (7,634 )

1 GMV are to gross merchandise volume, refers to the total value of orders placed on the MOGU platform regardless of whether the products are sold, delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts on the listed prices. Buyers on the MOGU platform are not charged for separate shipping fees over the listed price of a product. If merchants include certain shipping fees in the listed price of a product, such shipping fees will be included in GMV. As a prudent matter aiming at eliminating any influence on MOGU's GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions over a certain amount (RMB100,000) and transactions by users over a certain amount (RMB1,000,000) per day.

2 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2024, which was RMB7.2203 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

3 Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before (i) interest income, interest expense, (gain)/loss from investments, net, income tax (benefits)/expenses and share of results of equity investees, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of property and equipment. See " Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

4 Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding (i) (gain)/loss from investments, net, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (iv) adjustments for tax effects. See " Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

