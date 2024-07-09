RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its acquisition of the aqua business of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN). The completion of this acquisition bolsters Merck Animal Health's position in the aqua industry with a comprehensive approach to promote fish health, welfare and sustainability in aquaculture, conservation, and fisheries.

"With the completion of this acquisition, we are well positioned within the aquaculture industry with a robust and comprehensive portfolio across warm water, cold water, vaccines, anti-parasitic treatments, water supplements and nutrition," said Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health. "We are excited to welcome our new colleagues to Merck Animal Health and we look forward to working together, driven by our common purpose of the Science of Healthier Animals®."

As a result of the acquisition, Merck Animal Health now owns innovative products such as CLYNAV®, a new generation DNA-based vaccine that protects Atlantic salmon against pancreas disease and IMVIXA®, an anti-parasitic sea lice treatment and water treatment products for warm water production, complementing Merck Animal Health's vaccine portfolio.

The increasing use of medicines and vaccines, nutritionals and supplements for aquatic species is driven by the growing demand for protein and food safety, ensuring a supply of quality food and protecting public health.

About Merck Animal Health

Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, producers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets.

