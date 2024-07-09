JA Solar says it has incurred a $110 million net loss for the first half of 2024, due to rising competition in the solar market, continual price declines, lower gross profit from core operations, and significant provisions for inventory depreciation. JA Solar said that it expects a net loss between CNY 800 million ($110 million) and CNY 1. 2 billion for the first half of 2024, from a CNY 4. 8 billion net profit in the first six months of last year. It attributed the anticipated loss to heightened competition in the solar market, resulting in continuous price declines, decreased gross profit from ...

