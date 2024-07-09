Gautam Solar team has developed a packaging pallet for solar panels that prevents panel breakage and the formation of microcracks during transportation. From pv magazine India Gautam Solar has filed a patent design registration for its packaging pallet aimed at safely storing and transporting solar panels. The company said the pallet can be used to transport its 144-cell mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels. The pallet includes a sturdy wooden base separator to securely hold each panel in place, minimizing the risk of damage during ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...