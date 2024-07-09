The Wendy's Company Announces Plans to Enter New European Markets as the Brand Continues Global Growth Momentum

Wendy's announces the signing of two new development agreements with franchisees in the Republic of Ireland and Romania, supporting the brand's expansion goals to develop hundreds of restaurants across Europe over the next decade.

The Republic of Ireland and Romania are new markets for Wendy's, with plans to open restaurants beginning in 2025.

Wendy's re-entered the United Kingdom in 2021 and is in a great position to continue growing the market to 400 restaurants over time.

The Company is actively recruiting franchisees in European markets to help expand its restaurant footprint across the continent.

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® (Nasdaq: WEN), the iconic global quick-service restaurant brand based in the United States, today announced the signing of two new development agreements with franchisees in the Republic of Ireland and Romania. These franchisees plan to support Wendy's expansion goals to develop hundreds of restaurants across Europe over the next decade, beginning in 2025. The Company is also actively recruiting well-established franchisee candidates in European markets to help expand its restaurant footprint across the continent. Wendy's is looking for franchisees with strong operations experience, local development expertise, and a proven track record of growing brands at an accelerated pace.

Wendy's re-entered the United Kingdom in 2021, which serves as the foothold for growth across Europe. The Company expects to see up to 50 restaurants in the market by year-end and is in a great position to continue growing the brand in the U.K. to 400 restaurants over time. Wendy's continues to expand its brand presence across the United Kingdom, alongside its franchisees, including in the north, with a restaurant opening in Liverpool this summer. The Company has significantly invested in local resources to support its growth across Europe, including a robust supply chain, regional operations teams, and world-class marketing and creative agency partners.

E.J. Wunch, President, International for The Wendy's Company said, "We are continuing our journey to become a brand of increased global significance, and Europe is a high-priority, strategic growth market to expand Wendy's presence internationally. To accelerate our momentum, we are focused on building relationships with franchisees who share our ambition to grow and scale Wendy's restaurant footprint across the continent."

Michael Clarke, Managing Director for Wendy's Europe said, "It's an exciting time to be with the Wendy's team in Europe. Brand fans and customers continue to ask us, "Where is Wendy's opening next?" We are ready to answer the demand by bringing more Wendy's to more people - putting our fresh, high-quality and delicious food into the hands of European consumers where they live, work and play."

Wendy's will continue to recruit strategic partners with opportunities available across Europe. To learn more about Wendy's franchising opportunities in Europe, email [email protected].

Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers prepared with fresh beef and served hot off the grill. Wendy's offers a wide range of signature menu items that fans know and love, including the Baconator®, Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty® dessert, thick enough to use a spoon, smooth enough to use a straw. There are more than 7,000 Wendy's restaurants worldwide across 30+ markets and territories, and the brand continues to execute its ambitious strategy to accelerate global growth and expand its presence internationally.

Wendy's international presence represents?70?percent?of?the brand's planned expansion through?2025, with several?incremental?and?accelerated commitments?in place to rapidly expand the brand's global footprint and make meaningful?headway?towards?further solidifying?its long-term development?pipeline.

In 2023, Wendy's achieved its 13th consecutive year of global same-restaurant sales growth and continues to see acceleration in markets across the globe, which has been made possible due to the strong partnerships the brand has built with its franchisees and supplier partners.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, opened the first Wendy's restaurant in 1969 with an unwavering commitment to serve fresh, high-quality food, at a fair price, in a comfortable atmosphere. The global quick-service restaurant brand based in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A., is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items such as chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. Wendy's and its cameo character logo - the little red-headed girl with pigtails - are famous worldwide and today, with more than 50 years of success in the quick-service restaurant industry, Dave's core values that "Quality is our Recipe," "Do The Right Thing," and "Treat People with Respect" remain the guidepost of the Wendy's system today. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

