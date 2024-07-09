IMA® : IMA and GPM Sign Partnership Agreement

The organizations will collaborate on initiatives related to sustainability in business

MONTVALE, NJ and NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, and GPM® Global (Green Project Management), the leading organization in sustainable project management, have entered into a collaborative partnership agreement.

Under the new collaboration, the two organizations will work together to strengthen the management accounting profession and larger business community, produce material and events on sustainability in management accounting, and support education and training in sustainability at the national, regional, and global level.

"Incorporating practical and useful sustainability tools in organizations is a business imperative to creating and optimizing value. Accounting and finance professionals sit at the intersection of performance and value in the environmental, social, and governance realm - delivering profits with purpose," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA. "This is a perfect time to partner with GPM, whose sole focus is on sustainability work and how it could produce economic growth and societal impact."

The two organizations have already joined forces on new projects, including GPM's P5 Standard for Sustainability in Business Practice framework which will transform how businesses integrate sustainability into their operations in which DePrisco drafted the foreword, and a new IMA course under development which will focus on sustainability concepts for the management accounting profession, and will incorporate GPM's expertise.

"Creating a sustainable business that helps you grow is a challenge for every organization," said Joel Carboni, president at GPM. "It's essential for every organization to reach the end goal of sustainable growth, so working with IMA on this goal is a perfect fit for us as their members understand sustainability and the urgency behind implementing these initiatives."

The collaborations between the two organizations will strengthen IMA and GPM's commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goal 17, to globally partner for sustainable development with shared knowledge, expertise, technology, and financial resources.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About GPM Global (Green Project Management)

GPM Global is the leading organization in sustainable project management, providing tools, standards, and expertise to integrate sustainability into project and business practices. Our mission is to foster a sustainable future by equipping organizations with the knowledge and resources needed to implement sustainable practices effectively.

Contacts:

Brian Sherry, Stern Strategy Group (for IMA)

908-325-3860

ima@sternstrategy.com

David Smyth, GPM

647-980-5243

David.Smyth@greenprojectmanagement.org

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

View the original press release on accesswire.com