Lewis-Kortez Group: Nia Allen Set to Release Highly Anticipated Radio Single 'Sunshine' on July 19

The Fresh Face of Gospel & Inspirational Music, Nia Allen, Unveils New Single 'Sunshine'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / #1 Billboard artist, Nia Allen, with previous back-to-back chart-topping radio hits "Wait" and "I'm In Love", is once again ready to captivate audiences with her feel-good sing-along song with lyrics that are joyful, uplifting and encouraging. Her latest offering, Sunshine, a collaboration with Jor'dan Armstrong (3x #1 Billboard artist), is set to release on Friday, July 19, through Lewis-Kortez Group. The well-produced track more than delivers a melodic journey with inspiration for all who listen.





Nia Allen - 'Sunshine'

Nia Allen 'Sunshine' Cover Art





"I pray when people listen to Sunshine, they are reminded that they are loved and seen by a faithful God. We wrote this song so listeners would be encouraged and filled with HOPE," says Allen.

Sunshine is right on time as it delivers an upbeat tempo with heartfelt purpose and is truly a song everyone can enjoy. Jor'dan Armstrong, a producer known for music that speaks to the intersection of Gospel & R&B and reaches a multi-generational audience that has impacted listeners and gained over 250 million streams, produced the new single. Sunshine is already buzzing with support. "I Love This Song," says Tracy Bethea, PD/Mid-South Brand Coordinator of Gospel for iHeart Media.

Nia Allen brings her beautiful voice and sweet melodies to Sunshine, a song that is sure to uplift all who hear it.

Sunshine Track List

Sunshine Sunshine (Instrumental)

On release day, July 19, Nia will host a private media dinner with top radio executives and industry influencers in Las Vegas ahead of the 39th Stellar Awards. Allen will be embarking on a promo tour for Sunshine and gearing up to release her highly anticipated studio album Hope is Rising later this year. The upcoming project features incredible collaborations with Grammy Award-winning Aaron Lindsey, Jamel Kimbrough, and MAJOR.

About Nia Allen

#1 Billboard artist garnering top success with her inspirational hit song "Wait" and chart-topping single "I'm In Love" is excited to release her new highly anticipated single Sunshine. Nia's music has been described as the sound of pure and passionate. Nia is one of this generation's fresh talents leading the way in inspirational music. Having a universal appeal, her music is honest, uplifting and captivating to the soul.

Allen, a renowned worship leader for the likes of CeCe Winans, Beth Moore, Dr. Tony Evans and more. Nia Allen has been a recurring guest artist on TBN; she also performed at one of Gospel music's most coveted events, the celebrated Stellar Awards where she delivered a stunning main-stage performance. Nia has also appeared on national TV specials, commercials, and music projects with top talent including Mariah Carey, Tori Kelly, and Phil Wickham, and continues to gain national and international exposure.

She's touched millions more with inspirational performances from churches to concert venues around the world.

