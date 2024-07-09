EF Hutton Announces Appointment of Gaurav Verma and Stephanie Hu as Co-Heads of Investment Banking

EF Hutton LLC ("EF Hutton") a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Verma and Stephanie Hu as Co-Heads of Investment Banking. Mr. Verma & Mrs. Hu will continue to guide the overall investment banking initiatives with a keen focus on expanding the business. In their new roles, Gaurav and Stephanie will assume greater leadership responsibilities in guiding the strategy and direction of the organization.

In Mr. Verma's prior role as Head of SPACs, he led the expansion of EF Hutton's SPAC and De-SPAC business since inception. In Mrs. Hu's prior role as Head of Asia, she led the APAC investment banking division.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton, David W. Boral, commented, "Today, EF Hutton is a leading emerging growth-focused investment bank serving many industries globally, thanks in large part to Gaurav & Stephanie's leadership, energy, and tenacity. I am extremely honored to recognize both in their new leadership roles within the firm. This recognition of their accomplishments and strategic guidance is well-earned."

Mr. Verma commented, "I look forward to building on the impressive history of the EF Hutton capabilities and further leveraging our solidified position as thought leaders in the growth-focused investment banking sector. Our clients continue to uncover exciting new avenues for financing and growth across the enterprise, and I believe the EF Hutton platform is ideally positioned to provide access to capital and the strategic guidance necessary to bring those promising opportunities to fruition."

Mrs. Hu commented, "I am deeply honored to take on the role of Co-Head of Investment Banking at EF Hutton. This promotion is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the financial sector. I am excited to lead our investment banking division as we continue to support emerging growth companies, drive transformative deals, and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will achieve new milestones and build a brighter financial future."

"As long-standing leaders in our franchise, Gaurav and Stephanie have been key drivers behind the consistent growth in our Investment Banking business over the past several years," commented CEO David W. Boral. "Their appointment is recognition of the significant talent in our team, and will help to enhance the execution of our strategy and delivery for clients."

Mr. Verma and Mrs. Hu will remain based in the firm's New York City office.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advice to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 275 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

View the original press release on accesswire.com