Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Ratio.dev, a boutique no-code Bubble development agency, today launched its innovative Ratio Web3 No-Code Development Framework that allows startups to rapidly develop complex blockchain-based web applications without specialized engineering resources.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/215869_1b8f650f94a1fbdf_001full.jpg

With its robust set of pre-built components, processes, and customizable features, the Ratio Web3 Framework represents a breakthrough advancement in empowering founders to capitalize on the promise of web3 technology.

"We've engineered this framework over years of intense iteration on real-world applications to solve the prohibitive complexity and development costs facing early-stage companies looking to launch decentralized apps," said Dennis H. Lewis, co-founder of Ratio.dev. "Now, with no prior blockchain expertise, web3 functionality can be built into a Bubble-based product literally within days."

The Ratio Web3 Framework provides a full suite of transactional-level capabilities for actions like sending cryptocurrency or minting NFTs. It also includes reusable UI components for common web3 user flows as well as complete onboarding processes and social feed templates. All features are easily customizable for each client's specific branding and functionality requirements.

This means startups can have production-ready, feature-rich decentralized apps supporting crypto payments, NFT galleries, social graphs, and governance tokens.

The Ratio Web3 No-Code Development Framework is available immediately with licensing priced per Bubble application. The all-inclusive pricing covers the broad range of web3 feature sets in addition to expanded capabilities that enhance stability, scalability, and usability.

With a mission to make web3 accessible for early-stage startups, Ratio.dev invites interested companies to inquire about licensing this game-changing no-code innovation allowing anyone to build the decentralized future.

About Ratio.dev

Ratio.dev is the global leader in no-code Bubble development, specializing in leveraging nocode technology to build cutting-edge web3 applications. With expertise in blockchain integrations, design systems and application optimization, Ratio.dev empowers founders to launch revolutionary digital products perfectly aligned with the future of the open internet. Learn more at Ratio.dev, or read more on our no-code development blog.

Media Contact:

Dennis Lewis

CEO & Founder

dennis@ratio.dev

https://ratio.dev

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215869

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC