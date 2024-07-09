Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - HelpRansomware introduces a new technology that guarantees total data recovery after ransomware attacks, with a 100% success rate.

HelpRansomware, a multinational cybersecurity expert with operations in Europe and America, headquartered in Spain, Italy, Miami, Colombia, and the Netherlands, has launched an innovative technology that guarantees complete data recovery in the event of a ransomware attack.





This advancement positions HelpRansomware as a pioneer in offering a solution with a 100% success rate.

A Pioneering Solution Against Ransomware

Ransomware continues to be a growing threat to companies of all sizes. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, a company is attacked every 11 seconds, with costs exceeding $20 billion annually.

HelpRansomware, utilizing advanced technologies and a team of highly qualified experts, has developed an exclusive method to decrypt data without the need to pay ransoms.

Technology and Method

Andrea Baggio, EMEA CEO of HelpRansomware, commented:

"We have invested years in research and development to create a technology that not only responds to ransomware attacks but also guarantees the complete recovery of data."

The key to HelpRansomware's success lies in the combination of decryption technologies and a team of highly qualified experts.

Utilizing proprietary algorithms and advanced analysis tools, HelpRansomware can identify and neutralize ransomware threats, restoring encrypted data with a 100% success rate.

Juan Ricardo Palacio, AMERICA CEO, states:

"Our technology is designed to always stay one step ahead of hackers. We continuously improve our methods and tools to ensure that our clients can quickly recover from a ransomware attack."

Case Study: A First-Hand Success

A recent success story involves a healthcare company that, thanks to HelpRansomware, managed to recover all its data without paying a ransom.

"We are grateful to HelpRansomware for saving our company and protecting our patients' data. Their professionalism was extraordinary,"the spokesperson declared.

HelpRansomware offers a unique guarantee: if they fail to recover the data, no fee is charged. This promise is backed by their impressive success rate.

ReputationUP: Protecting Business Reputation

HelpRansomware is part of the ReputationUP group, a leader in protecting business reputation.

In the event of a ransomware attack, one of the most severe consequences is the publication of sensitive data, severely damaging the company's reputation.

ReputationUP offers specialized services to:

Protect business reputation: ReputationUP can monitor, manage, and protect online reputation.

Remove published data: After a data breach, ReputationUP can intervene to remove sensitive data published online.

Juan Ricardo Palacio states: "Collaborating with ReputationUP allows us to offer a complete service. We not only recover encrypted data but also ensure that our clients' reputation remains intact by removing traces of illegally published data."

Andrea Baggio adds: "The synergy with ReputationUP allows us to address the consequences of a ransomware attack comprehensively, offering complete protection that covers both the technical and reputational aspects."

HelpRansomware, together with ReputationUP, positions itself as the bulwark against these threats, offering not only advanced technologies but also the peace of mind that data will always be recovered, and business reputation will be protected.

