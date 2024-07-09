Rapyuta Robotics, Inc: Rapyuta Robotics Launches Its ASRS Solution in the U.S. Market

Enabling 'Warehouse Automation for anyone' through award-winning distributed intelligence and an innovative modular design

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Rapyuta Robotics Inc., a leading provider of logistics solutions, is launching its latest product, 'Rapyuta ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems),' in the U.S. market. With a proven track record in Japan, the Rapyuta ASRS features their award-winning multi-agent coordination and control algorithms, innovative materials, and a modular structure. This cutting-edge system offers uncompromised productivity for picking operations and efficient inventory storage, while providing the flexibility to scale up or change the layout as the business needs changes.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System "Rapyuta ASRS"

? Background and Objectives of Introducing "Rapyuta ASRS" to the U.S. Market

In the global logistics industry, challenges such as rising labor costs, high turnover rates, the growing need for rapid order processing, and fluctuating inventory levels are critical concerns, and the United States is no exception. Drawing on its extensive expertise in logistics robotics, Rapyuta Robotics has developed the Rapyuta ASRS to address these challenges while ensuring sustainable and adaptable business operations. Following its successful deployment in Japan, the company now plans to introduce this state-of-the-art automated warehouse solution to the U.S. market. This groundbreaking solution offers easy and flexible integration into existing warehouse operations, ensuring minimal downtime and maximizing cost-effectiveness.

Shigeo Ito, Vice President of the Rapyuta ASRS division, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce Rapyuta ASRS to the U.S. market. We look forward to enhancing our customers' productivity and storage efficiency, providing a scalable automated warehouse solution that can be easily expanded, like building with toy blocks. Thanks to our modular design, we can serve customers even at existing warehouses in operations where traditional ones find it difficult to deploy. We are excited about those opportunities."

? Key Features of the Rapyuta ASRS

Modular FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) structure for flexible and scalable expansion Significantly enhances productivity and storage efficiency - achieving up to 10 times higher productivity and 2.5 times greater storage efficiency* Robustness achieved through seismic isolation structure Advanced robotics technologies including group robot control AI and automated battery exchange systems honed through years of experience

* Compared to manual picking (13% space utilization of shelves, processing 60 lines per hour per person).

Learn more about Rapyuta ASRS: https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com/solutions-asrs

Customers in Japan are already experiencing the benefits of Rapyuta ASRS. Mr. Yuta Okuma from NIPPON SHUPPAN HANBAI INC. stated:

"The decisive factor in introducing Rapyuta ASRS was its advanced robotics technology, essential for achieving our vision of 'logistics that are friendly to both people and the environment.' We appreciate its environmental considerations, such as the ability to assemble columns and plates like building blocks without using screws, and its flexibility to adjust layouts in response to changes in inventory levels, both in hardware and software. We also value the system's user-friendliness for all, given the anticipated need for a diverse workforce to address labor shortages. We are eager to collaborate with Rapyuta Robotics and look forward to working together."

As part of the expansion into the U.S. market, Rapyuta Robotics is seeking business professionals with expertise in logistics robotics and strong industry connections. We are also seeking candidates for distributors, integrators and agencies that specialize in expanding sales channels for large-scale material handling solutions and robots designed for logistics warehouses and looking for candidates of construction partners and service partners as well.

? Learn more about our hiring information:

For the Business Development Manager position (USA): Business Development Manager (Sales Side) For other job openings: Rapyuta Robotics - Current Openings in US

?About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics, an ETH Zurich spinoff, stands at the forefront of cloud robotics and is recognized as the market leader in pick-assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in Japan. With a rich heritage of innovation and a comprehensive solution line-up that pushes the boundaries of flexibility and performance, Rapyuta Robotics is dedicated to making robots more accessible to everyone in the logistics industry.

https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com

Contact: Daisuke TABUCHI, VP of Business

Email Address: pr.us@rapyuta-robotics.com

