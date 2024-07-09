Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support Encore Consumer Capital in its Acquisition of Chalet Desserts

O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC), today announced that it provided senior secured credit facilities to support Encore Consumer Capital ("Encore") in its acquisition of Chalet Desserts ("Chalet").

Based in Sacramento, CA, Chalet is a specialty manufacturer of frozen bakery desserts and baked good inclusions that are sold into the in-store bakery at supermarkets and convenience stores as well as foodservice and ingredient end-markets.

"We are excited to support Encore Consumer Capital's acquisition of Chalet. Chalet is a category leader with extensive manufacturing capabilities and an impressive management team. We look forward to supporting Chalet's growth. " said Nick O'Brien, Senior Vice President, O2 Sponsor Finance.

About Chalet Desserts: Chalet, based in Sacramento, CA, is a specialty manufacturer of frozen bakery desserts and baked good inclusions that are sold into the in-store bakery at supermarkets and convenience stores as well as foodservice and ingredient end-markets. For more information, please visit: www.chaletdesserts.com.

About Encore Consumer Capital: Encore Consumer Capital is a private equity investment firm focused on the consumer products industry. The firm has raised over $900 million in committed capital and invested in over 40 companies in the sector. Encore's current and prior investments include food and beverage manufacturers and marketers, pet products companies, personal care/beauty companies, and food distribution companies. The firm targets companies with between $10 million and $150 million in annual revenues where Encore's strong expertise in strategy development, brand marketing, manufacturing and supply chain optimization, and distribution expansion can drive performance. For more information, please visit: www.encoreconsumer.com.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC, was recently named number one among "Best Bank in Illinois 2021." This was the second straight year the bank was selected by customers for the award. Awards are determined based on a survey of over 25,000 U.S. customers who rate banks on overall satisfaction as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

As of March 31, 2024, Old Second has approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

