SeniorComm.com: Greg Bertagnoli Joins SeniorComm as New Partner

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / SeniorComm is delighted to announce Greg Bertagnoli as the newest addition to its team. With over 25 years of experience in senior living technologies, Greg Bertagnoli brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record in marketing, sales, and CRM integration. His career spans from startup phases through to successfully selling two companies to institutional investors.

Greg Bertagnoli

As a top salesperson and CEO, Greg played a pivotal role in launching, growing, and selling two technology companies. Most recently, he led Eldermark, a pioneer in marketing and electronic care documentation solutions for senior living communities, working with operators of over 3,000 communities of various sizes and demographics. His insights and expertise will be invaluable to SeniorComm, enhancing its ability to target and implement innovative solutions.

Greg's dedication to senior living is both personal and professional. Motivated by his mother's experience finding new living arrangements after a stroke, he is committed to educating senior living communities on cost-effective care improvements to ensure seniors receive optimal care.

"Technology and AI won't replace the workforce but will empower those knowledgeable in new technologies to drive progress," said Greg Bertagnoli. "By automating and systematizing marketing efforts, SeniorComm can focus on its core business and seamlessly onboard new technology."

With a robust network cultivated through attendance at numerous senior living industry shows and relationships spanning from top executives to care administrators, Greg is well-versed in industry trends, best practices, and emerging needs. This experience positions him to conduct research, test new service concepts, and keep SeniorComm ahead of its competitors.

Greg aims to drive SeniorComm's growth by guiding prospects through a consultative, no-pressure sales process that delivers immediate, trackable ROI. This approach will generate client stories and references, enhancing awareness, credibility, and growth.

About SeniorComm:

SeniorComm is a full-service marketing and digital advertising agency specializing in the senior living sector. Our proprietary Senior Lead Flow tools automate lead capture, qualification, engagement, and tracking, revolutionizing marketing efforts in senior living communities. SeniorComm's unique focus on the senior living market, combined with proprietary tools not yet fully utilized in this sector, presents significant growth opportunities. This enables senior communities to streamline marketing efforts and optimize the resident experience.

