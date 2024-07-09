Full Alliance Group, Inc. and DynaMAXX Health, Inc. Announce its Grand Opening of the First Ever Cash Pay Anti-Aging and Rejuvenation Direct Sales MAXX Health Clinic, in The Villages, Florida

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:FAGI) and DynaMAXX Health, Inc. are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the MAXX Health Clinic in The Villages July 11, 2024. This premier health clinic is set to revolutionize wellness and rejuvenation in the community and reward independent business owners who refer new clients. Join us for our Open House event on Thursday, July 11th, from 4 PM to 8 PM, to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The Open House will feature a range of activities designed to introduce attendees to the state-of-the-art treatments and services and products offered by MAXX Health Clinic. Guests will enjoy refreshments, hors d'oeuvres, and exciting giveaways throughout the event. They will also be shown how simple word of mouth referrals can provide them with an additional income opportunity, essentially owning their own Medi spa without the associated costs.

"Our mission at MAXX Health Clinic is to provide cutting-edge health and wellness solutions tailored to meet the needs of the community," said Bill Heneghan, COO of Full Alliance Group, Inc. "The grand opening of our first clinic in The Villages marks a significant milestone for our company and represents our commitment to enhancing the health and quality of life for our clients and independent business owners."

The MAXX Health Clinic offers a variety of advanced treatments, including:

EBOO (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation)

Shockwave Therapy

PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

MAXX Body Contouring

Intense Pulsed Light Therapy

Microblading and Microdermabrasion

Exosome and Stem Cell Treatments

Facial Fillers and Acid Peels

Weight Loss Programs

IV Therapies

"We are excited to open the first ever cash multi-level cash pay anti-aging and rejuvenation MAXX health Clinic to the community and showcase our innovative treatments," said Jay Archer, President of DynaMAXX Health, Inc. "Our Open House event is a perfect opportunity for residents to learn about the services we offer and how we can help them achieve their health, wellness and financial goals. Come visit with others who have had positive life changing outcomes and here it from them."

The grand opening will be held at MAXX Health Anti-Aging and Rejuvenation Clinic, located at 910 Old Camp Rd, Suite 152, The Villages, Florida 32612. Attendees will have the chance to tour the facility, meet the expert team of healthcare professionals, and learn about the comprehensive range of products and services available.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, contact us at 800-895-4415

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a holding company in the health and wellness sector.

FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

FAGI's second wholly owned subsidiary DynaMAXX International Ltd. is in the health and supplement space using the direct selling channel as its sales force with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DynaMAXX was founded in 2009 and has expanded globally since that time with its line of supplements. In addition to having a world class supplement product line, in October 2023 DynaMAXX launched the first ever cash pay medical referral network through its independent reps ("Members"); allowing its members to refer friends, family, other Members and customers to doctors who participate in the DynaMAXX Health Network. Initially, DynaMAXX Health Inc. is referring patients for EBOO/EBO2, PRP, Shockwave procedures to doctors in the network. DynaMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products, refer individuals to the DynaMAXX Health Network or to other individuals who want to start their own business. The company offers training and support to their distributors and has a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunity.

FAGI's third wholly owned subsidiary DynaMAXX Health, Inc. is dedicated to starting MAXX Health Clinics with the goal of having at least twelve nationwide in the next twelve to eighteen months. MAXX health clinics will deliver advanced health and wellness treatments where independent business owners of DynaMAXX can make multi-level commissions for referring new clients to the Clinics and new independent business owners to DynaMAXX. With a focus on anti-aging and rejuvenation, DynaMAXX Health provides a comprehensive range of services designed to improve overall health and well-being. Visit MAXXHealthClinics.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com