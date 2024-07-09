Horizon Power has developed a solar hydrogen microgrid in Western Australia, including a custom control program for autonomous management of its subsystems in Denham, according to a new report produced in cooperation with the state governmentFrom pv magazine Australia The Western Australian government has released a report sharing lessons learned during the commissioning and operation of the first-of-its-kind solar and green hydrogen microgrid now operating in the coastal community of Denham, approximately 800 kilometers north of Perth. The plant is Western Australia's first renewable hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...