Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Jul-2024 / 15:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc 9 July 2024 LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Director/PDMR Shareholding Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 8 and 9 July 2024 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 5 July 2024 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") to purchase Ordinary Shares as set out below: Price per Share Name Role Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment (in pence) Simon Litherland Executive Director 267 1,221.66 Simon Litherland Executive Director 3,025 1,221.66 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 1 1,221.66

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options and awards under the Company's LTIPs) are as follows:

Name Number of Name of Connected Number of Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Shares Person Shares Capital Simon 453,179 - - 453,179 0.18% Litherland Rebecca Napier 13,385 - - 13,385 0.00%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,221.66 pence 267 Shares 1,221.66 pence 3,025 Shares Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 3,292 Shares -- Price GBP40,217.05 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/07/08 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,221.66 pence 1 Share Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 1 Share -- Price GBP12.22 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/07/05 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: DSH TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 333060 EQS News ID: 1942713 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942713&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2024 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)