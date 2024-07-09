BrightRock Gold Corp. Issues Update on Current and Upcoming Exploration Plans for the Midnight Owl Project

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:BRGC), a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine," Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," located about 60 miles east of Phoenix, Arizona, BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:BRGC) is pleased to present the current and future exploration plans under priority to complete in 2024.

BrightRock will prioritize the following areas over the next six months:

Midnight Owl Phase 1b Sampling Program: The completion of the Phase 1a report (click here for report) was a significant step toward better understanding Midnight Owl's pegmatite geology. It also laid the groundwork for a more in-depth Phase 1b soil sample and exploration campaign, with an emphasis on the exposed pegmatite strike to the northeast of the claim block and 200-meter sample spacing from east to west across the Midnight Owl property. Our in-house exploration geologist, James Ingraffia, MS, GMBA, has started laying the basis for the Phase 1b exploration program, which is targeted to begin in late Q3 2024.

Figure 1: Phase 1b Sampling Program

Midnight Owl Underground Tunnel Exploration: When we first completed the acquisition of the Midnight Owl Underground Mine in June 2022, the previous owners' underground XRF testing revealed not only the lithium potential present and documented in history, but also the abnormally high levels of copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold. Despite the inconclusive nature of XRF measurements, BrightRock will adopt a two-pronged approach in the future, prioritizing not only the development of a lithium resource but also enhancing our understanding of other metals that could potentially enhance its value. This process will begin with an extensive underground sampling campaign in late Q3 2024 to determine the original location of these XRF readings. We will then send these samples to a third-party laboratory for detailed geochemical analysis.

Figure 2: XRF Testing Conducted by Previous Owners

Research Proposal with Alexandra Price: In March 2024, approached by Alexandra M. Price, M.S., University of Houston, who is working on a doctoral research proposal titled "Hyperspectral Imaging of Economic L-C-T Pegmatites."

Hyperspectral data acquisition and interpretation of economic pegmatites is a novel yet a promising approach to aid in spatially discerning economical deposits from country rock. Precisely identified spectral signatures of minerals in lab settings bolster recognition during remote sensing exploration efforts. This work collected the spectral signatures of 21 economic lithium rich pegmatites samples from known fields and mines in the United States, Canada, and Ireland. Using laboratory-based push broom scanners, and with the assistance of TerraCore Corp., hyperspectral imaging commenced at the end of May 2024. Data collected includes the VNIR (visible-near infrared), SWIR (short-wave infrared) and LWIR (long-wave infrared) portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. As the research evolves, ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) will commence in the fall at the University of Houston to collect geochemical data on the key minerals identified in the hyperspectral data post processing and interpretation. Furthermore, applications of machine learning with hyperspectral and geochemical datasets can be utilized to unveil trends in data (i.e. chemically, spatially, temporally) to contribute to greater understanding of these important lithium rich hard rock deposits.

Results expected Q4 2024/ Q1 2025

Engineering Firms: We regularly engage in discussions to determine the most optimal and cost-effective methods of integrating past and new engineering firms into our existing and future exploration and drilling strategies, in collaboration with our in-house experts, such as James Ingraffia.

BrightRock's CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng, said, "Thank you again to all of our shareholders for your patience and effort while BrightRock completes time-consuming but important activities to ensure the company's long-term growth. We will provide additional updates in the near future regarding the status of the corporate audit, FINRA symbol change, share buybacks, and other topics!"

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

