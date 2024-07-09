The "Europe Automotive Robotics Market Report By Component, Types, Application, Country, and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe automotive robotics market is projected to grow from US$ 2.67 billion in 2023 to US$ 6.63 billion in 2032, with a robust CAGR of 10.66% from 2024 to 2032.

The future position for European automotive industries in the global market will be greatly influenced as it formally adopts new climate change initiatives and works towards the enhanced implementation of digital technologies. There are several different proposals and initiatives that have been put forward by the European Commission to meet these problems head on. An area of high importance is the European Parliament since it will play a core role in defining the future actions and regulations that will set the stage for the automotive industry to transition into a greener and technologically superior setting.

The usage of automotive robotics in the European community is primarily driven by the highly effective obligation to increase operational efficiency, improve working environment, and ensure the safety and well-being of employees. The future of this market looks optimistic as more and more industry players shift their attention towards technological development especially in production, environmental conservation in the manufacturing processes and coming up with ways of reducing operational cost. The established giants have also made huge investments into new fully automated production plants along with the advent of new markets, laying the groundwork for a significant revenue increase.

The automotive industry is currently growing in Europe and this trend is slated to progress in the future, owing to the rising need for cars. This is because of increased consumer spending capacity and development of vehicle part in different category of vehicles, cars two-wheeler, trucks, buses, and off-road vehicle, etc. In a bid to satisfy this demand, a conceptual shift towards the use of robots in the assembly of automobiles to augment flexibility and efficiency is now evident among manufacturers. These are industrial robots used in the assembly line and come with features suitable for automating.

Growth will however be attributed to the various robotic operations that ensure the completion of automobile production. Understanding the targeted market area manufactures of robots are establishing and launching in the market several models of robotics to meet the high demands of the European automotive industry.

Automotive robotics is employed extensively in the European car manufacture process especially for welding applications though the most used are semiautomatic and automatic welding robots. To be precise, these robots deliver high precision, speed and are very efficient thus enhancing the safety of the factories as well as drastically reducing the costs of labour. The use of robotic welders is vital for lightweight automotive vehicles as they always provide reliability to the automotive manufacturing industry standards.

Robotic welding is becoming popular among firms, and especially in sensitive areas involving electric cars, and self-driving automobiles. Ficep UK developed an automatic and robotic processing system to meet the growing market needs as welding companies searched for higher quality equipment to solve labor shortages and boost efficiency. Forming a strategic alliance with AGT Robotics, Ficep has come up with the Sabre welding robot to effectively undertake mechanical activities in the erection of structural steel.

Germany Automotive Robotics Market

Automation is widely adopted in Germany especially in automobile industries with robots being adopted in manufacturing especially in electrically powered cars. In the automobile sector in Germany, the utilization of industrial robotics has been realized, with the most frequent activity for the robots being welding.

Robotic systems used in businesses are cheap, reliable and radical and can execute activities faster than the employees. It is dedicated to cut cost, work time, make high-quality products with improved output and less or no mistakes at all in Germany. They are employed in production lines of automotive industries to handle within organization functions and hence, relieve employees from burdensome tasks. The leading auto makers like the Ford Motors Co. and the Bayerische Motoren Werke or BMW are implementing technology in their manufacturing plants.

OptiX Consulting a $240 million purchase for Realtime Robotics' late-2023-launched Optimization-as-a-Service, which uses bespoke optimization software in tandem with robotic specialists in manufacturing efficiency. Owing to this solution's effectiveness in EV production, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, Germany, adopted it for an EV manufacturing pilot project. All these technologies are poised to generate healthy growth in automotive robotics for various operations during the manufacturing of cars and the rising trends in vehicle technologies, the increasing need for the EVs. There are plans by the robotic manufactures to release models that will meet the high demand of robotics in the automotive realm.

