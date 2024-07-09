ArmorPoint: Trapp Technology Ranked #15 on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501

List Identifies Tech Industry's Most Prestigious Managed Service Providers Worldwide

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Trapp Technology, an award-winning IT services provider, has been named as one of the world's top-performing managed service providers in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list ranks companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation. Trapp Technology ranked #15 on the list, attributing its growth to the widespread success of their wholly-owned cybersecurity program management solution, ArmorPoint.





The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey ranks these companies through a rigorous quantitative methodology, considering annual revenue, EBITDA profitability, and recurring revenue.

"Being included in the top 15 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list is a monumental achievement for us," said David Trapp, CEO of Trapp Technology. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional managed services and innovative technology solutions to our clients. As we continue to grow, this honor motivates us to strive for even greater heights, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry."

"For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501, everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights," said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.

About Trapp Technology

Trapp Technology provides the best cloud, IT, and security services to deliver a true all-in-one IT solution for businesses that seek to cut IT costs and leverage technology to grow revenues. Trapp Technology's services are designed to appeal to the growing number of medium- to enterprise-level businesses looking to outsource more IT infrastructure and management services to reduce total cost of ownership and free up internal resources. Trapp Technology's cybersecurity program management solution, ArmorPoint, provides managed SOC, managed risk, and managed strategy solutions to deliver holistic security services. For more information, visit trapptechnology.com.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

