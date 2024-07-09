CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces New Guam Branch, Expanding Homeownership Opportunities Across the Pacific

HAGÅTÑA, GUAM / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail lending arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage banking firm CMG Financial, has announced the addition of a new branch in Guam. The expansion comes as a second wave to CMG's Norcom retail acquisition earlier in the year.

Branch Manager Mike Rudolph, NMLS# 1555614, has been originating in Guam for nearly a decade. After starting out his mortgage career at Community First Guam Federal Credit Union, he transitioned to First Hawaiian Bank, and finally to Norcom Mortgage, where he served as VP, Branch Manager.

"I'm excited about CMG's acquisition of Norcom's Guam Branch - I think it will be great for the residents here," said Rudolph. "CMG brings to the island superior customer service, marketing, technology, and loan program offerings that will greatly benefit the homeowners and buyers of Guam."

CMG Home Loans is thrilled to extend the American Dream beyond the continental United States. The company will bring several unique products and services to the territory, including:

The All In One Loan: a unique line of credit that can potentially save homeowners tens of thousands of dollars over the life of their loan

List & Lock & Save: helps homeowners sell faster by advertising discounted rates on their listings, and get up to $5,000* towards their next home purchase with CMG

HomeFundIt: allows buyers to raise money for their down payments online

And more!

*Home Seller has 1 year to execute the List & Lock & Save. The 1-year countdown starts either from date the loan funds on the List & Lock property or the lock expiration date (whichever is sooner). Only one List & Lock & Save transaction per List & Lock use. Not available on the All In One Loan, HELOCs, Bond/HFA loans, Brokered loans, Regional investor loans, Construction loans or 2nd liens. Cannot be combined with a lender credit or other credit program.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

