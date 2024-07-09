INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Inaugural Sustainable Manufacturing Expo to Co-locate with North America's Largest Annual Advanced Manufacturing Event

The all-new Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will join the premier showcase for the advanced manufacturing industry, IME West/MD&M West, known as the largest advanced manufacturing trade floor in the United States, in February 2025

Informa Markets Engineering, the leading business to business event producer, publisher and digital media business for the advanced manufacturing industry, announces its new trade expo and conference for sustainable industrial manufacturing will co-locate with the renowned West Coast manufacturing show, IME West/MD&M West (Anaheim Convention Center, Feb 4-6 2025). IME West celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025 as the leading destination for the latest manufacturing innovations and education, where more than 15,000 professionals connect annually with over 1,800 exhibiting companies.

"Launching Sustainable Manufacturing Expo alongside IME West creates a truly holistic event for the manufacturing community who are facing pressure to create operational efficiencies, reduce carbon emissions and maintain profitability," says Melissa Magestro, VP at Informa Markets Engineering and the founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "At the co-located events, manufacturers can maximize their investment and time out of the office by meeting with hundreds of innovative suppliers, learning from industry thought leaders on everything from medical device regulatory policies to circular economy, and taking their manufacturing processes into the future."

California, as the backdrop for both events, continues to be at the forefront of sustainability for the United States. The state boasts the recent passage of Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54), reducing single-use plastic and promoting recyclable packaging, as well as the introduction of SB 1013, the new requirement for beverage retailers to recycle through cooperatives or turn-ins at specific sites with options to pay opt-out fees removed. Manufacturers need to evolve to meet the requirements emerging at an accelerated rate.

"Sustainable Manufacturing Expo sitting alongside IME West sends the right message to our audiences that sustainability is the emerging focus within manufacturing," adds Adrienne Zepeda, Show Director for IME West, Informa Markets Engineering. "There are many initiatives starting to support manufacturing facilities and processes to be more sustainable, more properly resourced and the co-locate provides the accountability, tools and even more value to what West already offers."

Announced earlier this year, Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will also feature WestPack, the leading West Coast destination for packaging solutions and equipment.

Attendees will be able to visit all the co-located events with an all-encompassing expo pass. IME West, home of Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West alongside Automation Technology (ATX) West, D&M West, Plastec West and WestPack now joining Sustainable Manufacturing Expo.

To stay up to date on the upcoming Sustainable Manufacturing Expo or IME West, please visit www.sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com or www.imengineeringwest.com

