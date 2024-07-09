Ron Shen, vice president of power electronics manufacturer GoodWe, recently spoke to pv magazine at The smarter E Europe event in Munich, Germany, about the company's position in the European market and its focus on the fast-growing commercial and industrial (C&I) storage segment. Dynamic electricity tariffs are bringing new dynamics to Europe's C&I storage landscape. The development is catching the interest of big inverter manufacturers, who are shifting their focus increasingly toward C&I storage. At the continent's largest solar and storage trade show, The Smarter E, held in Munich recently ...

