Gloria Gates CARE Announces Formation of Inaugural Advisory Board to Transform Healthcare

Gloria Gates CARE, the groundbreaking comprehensive and sustainable primary healthcare model for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries or those without insurance, is proud to announce the establishment of its inaugural Advisory Board. This board, comprised of leaders from various healthcare industry sectors, will provide strategic guidance and support as Gloria Gates CARE continues its mission to reshape the healthcare landscape.

"We are honored to have such an accomplished group of professionals join our inaugural Advisory Board," said Dr. Zane Gates, co-founder of Gloria Gates CARE. "Their collective expertise and passion for innovative, patient-centered care will help us ensure that our most vulnerable populations receive the high-quality, compassionate care they need and deserve."

The inaugural Advisory Board members are:

Dr. Alefiyah Mesiwala, Advisory Board Chair: Dr. Mesiwala, a renowned physician, executive, and value-based care innovator, will serve as the Chair of the Advisory Board. Dr. Mesiwala brings a wealth of experience in clinical practice, federal government, and large national payers, including her time as the Former Chief Medical Officer of Humana Government Business. Dr. Mesiwala helped drive delivery system reform as Senior Policy Advisor in Healthcare to former President Barack Obama, having moved over to the White House from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Her passion for transforming healthcare through clinical innovation, integration, and holistic care aligns perfectly with Gloria Gates CARE's mission.

Dr. Zeev Neuwirth: Dr. Neuwirth is a healthcare executive, author, national thought leader, and podcast host dedicated to humanizing healthcare delivery. With over 20 years of experience leading innovative healthcare strategies, Dr. Neuwirth's insights will help Gloria Gates CARE develop consumer-centric business models and foster partnerships to enhance healthcare accessibility. Dr. Neuwirth is the author of "Reframing Healthcare: A Roadmap For Creating Disruptive Change" and "Beyond the Walls: MegaTrends, Movements, and Market Disruptors Transforming American Healthcare." He also produces and hosts the popular podcast series, "Creating a New Healthcare."

Megan Callahan: Ms. Callahan is an accomplished healthcare executive with extensive experience in leading healthcare IT companies, including leadership roles at Lyft Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and McKesson Technology Solutions. Combined with her service on several advisory boards, Ms. Callahan has the expertise to help drive strategy, growth, and execution to improve healthcare access for underserved populations.

Larry Paul: Dr. Paul, a co-founder and managing principal of Laurel Crown Partners and President of The Louis Berkman Company, brings a wealth of investment and strategic management experience. In addition, he is Chairman of the Harvard Medical School Board. Dr. Paul's extensive involvement in nonprofit organizations and advisory roles in prestigious institutions will provide valuable insights into realizing sustainable growth and community impact for the company.

Alice Pescuric: Ms. Pescuric is a Talent Management Consultant and Executive Coach with extensive experience in organizational effectiveness and leadership development, aligning business strategies and corporate culture building initiatives. Her consulting experience both in health care delivery and insurance will support Gloria Gates CARE in cultivating high-performance teams and practices.

Daniel Scanlan: Mr. Scanlan, Managing Director at Kindred Partners, co-leads his firm's healthcare practice and specializes in recruiting top-tier executive leaders and entrepreneurs devoted to the goal of innovating healthcare. Having helped build the teams at numerous prominent healthcare companies, Mr. Scanlan will provide insight into the leadership and talent retention required to make and keep Gloria Gates CARE a leading place to practice and innovate in healthcare.

For more information on the mission of the company and its Advisory Board, visit GloriaGatesCare.com. To discuss partnership or investment opportunities, please contact InvestorRelations@gloriagatescare.com.

