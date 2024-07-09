Pompa Program: New Insights Into the Link Between Cellular Health and Unexplained Weight Gain

Dr. Daniel Pompa Shares Studies That Reveal Toxins Are the Driving Factor Behind Unexplained Weight Gain

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / In his detailed blog, titled "Decoding Unexplained Weight Gain - An Investigation Into Cellular Health", Dr. Daniel Pompa, founder of the Pompa Program, the world leader in cellular detox and cellular healing, references studies on how toxins are the driving factor behind unexplained weight gain.





Studies indicate that toxins called obesogens play a significant role in unexplained weight gain. This is due to their ability to interfere with important hormones involved in regulating metabolism, such as insulin, leptin, and thyroid hormones. By disrupting the function of these hormones, obesogens slow down the body's metabolism, increase fat storage, and hinder its ability to effectively burn calories.

In addition to obesogens, studies indicate that other toxins like heavy metals are also to blame for weight loss resistance, as they cause cellular membrane inflammation. The role of cellular membrane inflammation that leads to weight loss resistance cannot be overstated.

Inflamed cell membranes alter the structure and activity of hormone receptors, preventing them from carrying out their intended functions within the cell. This disruption, known as hormone resistance, affects a wide range of hormones, including thyroid hormones, insulin, estrogen, testosterone, and leptin.

The underlying cause of unexplained weight gain are toxins because they drive hormone resistance and cellular membrane inflammation. Since toxins cause unexplained weight gain, they must be eliminated from the body to address the core of the issue.

However, the process of removing toxins is not sufficient, as the cellular membrane damage needs to be repaired for proper cellular functioning. Dr. Pompa addresses both the removal of toxins and restoration of the cellular structure with his 5Rs.

