ThisWay Global to Host High-Profile Events in Westminster and RecFest UK

Artificial intelligence expert Angela Hood, founder and CEO of an international AI company, ThisWay Global, is hosting a meeting of the minds, ten years in the making, with members of the UK House of Lords. Timed to coincide with RecFest UK this Thursday, July 11, Hood will host an executive reception and discussion in Westminster, featuring Lord Nat Wei, who has endorsed a ThisWay Global initiative to help accelerate technology careers for underemployed professionals.

Lord Wei is a Life Peer in the House of Lords. A former government advisor and technology consultant, Lord Wei is now focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, technology investment, and enterprise development in the UK and globally. He has founded several successful businesses and non-profits, including the Shaftesbury Partnership, Teach First (the sister organization to Teach for America), Future Leaders, Maker Life, and other social initiatives.

"This dinner event celebrates an important partnership with Maker Life, a social enterprise that celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, to birth an idea a decade in the making," said Hood. "Lord Wei is a visionary and catalyst for positive change in technology and worked with us to leverage our AI expertise to incubate a program focused on helping underpaid individuals into technology roles. This is an exciting time to work in AI, and I'm thrilled to share our joint efforts at RecFest UK this week."

Hood's company and Maker Life's team have been developing "Maker Year," an inspirational program that helps individuals access technology employment opportunities while receiving personal and mindset growth training to accelerate their learning and transform their communities. IBM's AI, data, and automation teams-a long-term partner of ThisWay Global-are supporting the program.

In addition to the dinner event, Lord Wei will be featured during RecFest UK on the AI Stage with HR tech podcasters Chad Sowash and Joel Cheeseman from 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.

To learn more about ThisWay Global, visit https://www.thiswayglobal.com . Additional information about Maker Life is available at https://makeryear.cc .

About ThisWay Global:

ThisWay Global is an international AI technology company founded by Angela Hood, an AI expert and accomplished entrepreneur. It focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to remove bias and provide greater success for individuals, businesses, and economies. ThisWay Global is committed to driving innovation and empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions like no other.

