Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Oklahoma State University announced the appointment of Dr. Ann Bluntzer as the Executive Director of the Hamm Institute for American Energy on Tuesday. Bluntzer previously was the executive director of the Ralph Lowe Energy Institute within the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University.

Hamm Institute founder Harold Hamm called Bluntzer an extraordinarily talented leader who will continue to build the Hamm Institute for American Energy as it tackles the world's greatest energy challenges and works to secure America's energy future.

"The Hamm Institute for American Energy was created to inspire the next generation of clean, affordable, reliable and responsibly produced energy for humanity's growing energy needs. Dr. Bluntzer is just the right person to lead the way. She will develop the future leaders in American energy and advance the mission of this institute for the benefit of America and its allies," Hamm said.

Bluntzer's expertise in energy, agriculture and business along with OSU's land-grant mission will uniquely position the Hamm Institute for American Energy as the preeminent institute for common-sense energy solutions for the world.

OSU President Kayse Shrum said Bluntzer will help the university advance its land-grant mission to serve the state of Oklahoma and beyond.

"Dr. Bluntzer's experience and vision will propel the Hamm Institute for American Energy as it works at the crossroads of American energy security, energy innovation and the advancement of new technologies to meet global demand," Dr. Shrum said. "The institute brings together the brightest minds and future energy sector leaders from around the world, and Ann's energy sector leadership and educational background in agriculture make her a great fit to lead this work with Oklahoma State University."

Bluntzer keenly understands that meeting the demands of a growing global population will require new technologies and diverse sources of reliable and responsibly produced energy. In this role, she will bring together the world of education, research, innovation and policy leadership to reimagine the world of energy.

"Energy security plays a significant role in geopolitical stability, business innovation and ultimately economic growth for every nation around the world," Bluntzer said. "I'm excited to join Mr. Hamm, who has been a leader and visionary on this issue. My goal for the Hamm Institute for American Energy and Oklahoma State University is to drive solutions to help solve these critical issues."

As a sought-after national speaker, business school professor and former foreign service officer, Bluntzer is an established thought leader in the energy space and has led research and innovation to further energy security. She is committed to preparing the next generation of energy leaders, and has previously expanded study abroad programs that provide university students with a global perspective on energy challenges and opportunities.

Bluntzer has a doctorate degree from the University of South Carolina and master's and bachelor's degrees from Texas A&M University. Additionally, she earned a business certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard University.

A native of Glen Rose, Texas, Bluntzer is active in many civic organizations, including 4-H and Girl Scouts, and is also active in global energy and agricultural organizations.

Bluntzer's appointment is pending OSU/A&M Board of Regents approval at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 13.

PHOTO: Ann Bluntzer Headshot

About the Hamm Institute for American Energy:

The Hamm Institute for American Energy exists to inspire the next generation of clean, affordable, reliable and responsibly produced energy for humanity's growing energy needs. Through a combined $50 million gift from Continental Resources and the Harold Hamm Foundation, the Hamm Institute for American Energy is the nation's premier institute for energy research and development. Centrally located in the heartland of America, the Hamm Institute for American Energy resides in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is the nation's premier institute for security, innovation and growth for all forms of energy.

About Oklahoma State University:

Oklahoma State University is a premier land-grant university that prepares students for success. Through teaching, research and Extension, OSU engages communities and empowers servant-leaders to meet society's most pressing challenges. OSU is the largest university system in Oklahoma and has more than 34,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 25,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 125 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 280,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

