MMGNET Group: COTERIE New York Returns This September with Strong Lineup of International Swim and Resort Wear

In collaboration with Vogue Mexico, the destination neighborhood will feature an expanded selection of international swim and resortwear brands.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / ?COTERIE New York, the biannual contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event returns to New York City and today reveals a sneak peek into the resort wear focused neighborhood on the show floor, destination, recognized as one of the most anticipated and highly curated communities in COTERIE year after year.

Showcasing both emerging and established designers, COTERIE New York highlights fashion innovation through intentional neighborhoods on the show floor, including women's apparel, footwear, beauty and accessories. COTERIE brings together a strong global fashion community, with international brands being expected to represent upwards of 40% of the show floor, from Canada and Europe to Asia, South and Central America, showing the strength of international fashion in the U.S. market. Brands will share upcoming collections for Spring Summer 2025 including the growing resort wear category.

"Seeing the continued demand for pre-collection buying the destination neighborhood will become a core part of the show. Advanced contemporary resort wear, swimwear, and vacation-inspired collections will be represented through destination," says Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE. "International travel has seen a notable resurgence, prompting a growing need for resort wear among consumers. COTERIE brings together a curated and fresh selection of brands for buyers seeking the latest takeaway items beyond the conventional summer buying cycle. This year, we are proud to announce our collaboration with Vogue Mexico and Latin America to support the curation of our destination neighborhood. This partnership reflects our focus and commitment in fostering connections within the fashion industry."

destination brands confirmed thus far will include Pearl & Caviar, Maurizio Mykonos, Juliet Dunn, Beneras by Citrus, My Beachy Side, Marea, Greek Archaic Kori, Nadia Dafri, Oliphant, Luna B and Haven Showroom, which brings a number of brands including Agua Bendita, a Porte, Honest the Label, Oceanus and Sinesia Karol.

Karla Martinez de Salas, Head of Editorial Content for Vogue Mexico & Latin America, states; "COTERIE presents an opportunity for Latin American, Mexican and global designers from all over to showcase their apparel on a large scale. This collaboration between COTERIE and Vogue Mexico will support emerging talent as they break into the U.S. market and provides retailers an exciting lineup of international resort wear brands."

COTERIE brings together brands, retailers, experts and influencers in the fashion capital of the U.S. The three-day show will place a focus on sustainability, community and technology in the fashion industry.

To learn more about COTERIE New York, held September 22-24 at the Javits Center, or register to attend, please visit www.coterieashionevents.com .

About COTERIE New York:

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit:? https://www.coteriefashionevents.com

About MMGNET:

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com .

