Bacardi Limited: Bacardi and Hispanic Heritage Foundation Announce Visión Verde 2024 Grant: $100,000 to Empower Latinx Entrepreneurs in U.S.

For more information and to submit your application by August 25th, please visit: https://hhflink.org/VISIÓNVERDE

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / The Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Bacardi U.S.A., Inc. are proud to announce the launch of the second annual Visión Verde grant, a $100,000 initiative designed to empower Latinx/Hispanic entrepreneurs within the beverage alcohol service, sales, and hospitality industries across the United States. The grant program is open to all entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their businesses focused on growing through a sustainable vision.

"Entrepreneurship is in our blood and despite challenges, we continue to make a significant impact through vision, creativity and ganas," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. "Latino entrepreneurship is good for our community, our country, and we want to make sure it's also good for our globe. Through the pioneering Visión Verde program with Bacardi, we want to continue supporting Latino businesses not only grow but become more sustainable as part of their business model."

Building on the success of last year's program, the Visión Verde grant will be awarded to 10 deserving recipients across the U.S., each receiving $10,000 to fund initiatives that promote sustainability and environmental impact through education and mentorship. The application process will be rigorous, ensuring that the most innovative and impactful business ideas receive the support they need to succeed.

"Bacardi is proud to give back to our communities and help others make a positive impact in the world," says Eddie Cutillas, VP Community Relations, Bacardi North America. "As a company with Latin roots, we want to support Hispanic businesses who share our commitment to environmental sustainability as we believe we all play a role in building a more sustainable future for our industry."

All applicants of the Visión Verde grant will gain access to Coctelería Consciente, a Hispanic-owned sustainability consultancy specializing in the hospitality sector. Coctelería Consciente will provide valuable education sessions on Integrated Waste Management, Carbon and Water Footprint, Renewable Energies, and Energy Efficiency, offering actionable recommendations to drive positive sustainability impact.

In its inaugural year, the Visión Verde grant distributed $100,000 among 10 businesses in Greater Miami. This initial investment laid the groundwork for a more sustainable future and showcased the potential of Latinx/Hispanic entrepreneurs to lead the way in sustainable business practices. Meet the 2023 Visión Verde recipients.

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, has set ambitious sustainability targets and commitments to supporting communities through its extensive Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program, named Good Spirited.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF)

HHF is a national nonprofit organization focused on education, workforce, social innovation and culture through the lens of leadership. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org and follow the Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok. Listen to the HHF podcast Fritanga on your favorite streaming service and HHF YouTube channel.

About Bacardi U.S.A., Inc .

Bacardi U.S.A., Inc. is the United States import and distribution arm of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world. The company boasts a portfolio of some of the most recognized and top-selling spirits brands in the United States including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, MARTINI & ROSSI® vermouth and sparkling wines, and other leading and emerging brands. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Inquiries:

HHF: Nicolás Peña, Communications and Program Specialist, nicolas@hispanicheritage.com

Bacardi: Jessica Merz, VP Global Corporate Communications, Bacardi, jmerz@bacardi.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com