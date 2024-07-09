Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces that it has postponed its annual general and special meeting of shareholders originally scheduled for July 10, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting is postponed to July 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Vancouver Time) at the offices of MLT Aikins LLP located at 2600 - 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3X1 Canada (the "Postponement"). The Meeting was called to, among other things, elect directors and to consider an arrangement transaction whereby Flying Nickel proposed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. (the "Transaction"). Notwithstanding the Postponement, the record date for the determination of shareholders of Flying Nickel entitled to vote at the Meeting of May 24, 2024 shall remain unchanged. Any proxies previously submitted in advance of the original proxy cut-off time of 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) on July 8, 2024 will remain validly deposited. In connection with the Postponement, proxies must be received by 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) on July 19, 2024 or 48 hours (other than a Saturday, Sunday or holiday) prior to the time which the Meeting may be adjourned.

The Postponement is in response to discussions that have taken place following the issuance of a press release dated June 27, 2024 by Blackstone Minerals Limited, Sparta AG and Norway House Cree Nation (collectively, and together with Jim Rondeau, the "Concerned Shareholders"). Flying Nickel and the Concerned Shareholders are working collaboratively towards finding an amicable agreement for all parties in respect of certain matters under consideration at the Meeting, with Flying Nickel remaining focused on maximizing value for its shareholders.

Each of the Concerned Shareholders and Nevada Vanadium has consented to the Postponement.

