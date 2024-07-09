International Olympic Committee: International Summit on Sport and Sustainable Development on 25 July 2024 in Paris, for the Pre-Opening of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

International Olympic Committee news

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / From 26 July 2024, France will be hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games. As the world's largest sporting event, involving public institutions, NGOs and members of civil society, the Games offer a unique opportunity to unite participating nations around the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, have proposed a Summit on the eve of the Games' Opening Ceremony - on 25 July, from 5 to 6.30 p.m., at the "Carrousel du Louvre".

Sport for Sustainable Development

Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together

For a Better Future

This Summit will allow countries and sports stakeholders to make clear their determination to ensure that sport contributes to the SDGs, in line with the Paris 2024 objectives, and as part of a broader commitment to future generations.

Dedicated to youth, this Summit is part of a series of international events linked to the Paris Pact for the Planet and People (June 2023) and the Future Summit (September 2024). It will also welcome other heads of state and government, highlighting a shared interest in "sport and development" projects in partner countries, in the hope that the legacy of Paris 2024 will enable further progress.

The Summit, jointly organised by the IOC and the Office of the French President, will host some 500 participants, including heads of state and government, leaders of international organisations, athletes and representatives of the sports movement (French and International Federations, the Olympic Movement, associations and entrepreneurs), as well as development financiers. It is supported by the Agence française de développement (AFD) Group, which has been strongly committed to these issues since 2018.

The goal is to launch a global "sport and sustainable development" initiative across five areas: education and employment, health and nutrition, equality and inclusion, sustainability and legacy, and financing and impact measurement. It will be webcasted in French and English on the event website, which will be launched soon, and on the co-organisers' social media platforms.

This Summit will contribute to the legacy of the Paris 2024 Games by strengthening and structuring the contribution of sport to the SDGs.

About the AFD Group:

The AFD Group contributes to the implementation of France's sustainable development and international solidarity policies. Comprising the Agence française de développement (AFD), responsible for financing the public sector and NGOs, research and training, its subsidiary Proparco, dedicated to financing and supporting the private sector, and Expertise France, a technical cooperation agency, the Group finances, supports and accelerates the transitions needed for a fairer, more resilient world.

With and for people, we work with our partners to build shared solutions in more than 150 countries and 11 French overseas departments and territories. Our goal? To reconcile economic development with the preservation of common goods such as climate, biodiversity, peace, gender equality, education and health. Our teams are involved in more than 4,800 projects on the ground, contributing to France's and the French people's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For a world in common.

For more information, visit https://www.afd.fr/en

Press contacts:

IOC: pressoffice@olympic.org

AFD: ounissiz@afd.fr

