Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium" or the "Company") announces that it has postponed its annual general and special meeting of shareholders originally scheduled for July 10, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting is postponed to July 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Vancouver Time) at the offices of MLT Aikins LLP located at 2600 - 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3X1 Canada (the "Postponement").

The Meeting was called to, among other things, elect directors and to consider an arrangement transaction whereby Flying Nickel Mining Corp. proposed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada Vanadium. Notwithstanding the Postponement, the record date of May 24, 2024 for the determination of shareholders of Nevada Vanadium entitled to vote at the Meeting shall remain unchanged. Any proxies previously submitted in advance of the original proxy cut-off time of 10:30 a.m. (Vancouver Time) on July 8, 2024 will remain validly deposited. In connection with the Postponement, proxies must be received by 10:30 a.m. (Vancouver Time) on July 19, 2024 or 48 hours (other than a Saturday, Sunday or holiday) prior to the time which the Meeting may be adjourned.

About Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp.

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. is a reporting issuer in Canada, holding a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

