Cann American Corp. Provides Shareholder Update

Company Announces Launch of Prodigy Health Plus

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Cann America Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the "Company", and the parent company of subsidiaries, Prodigy Health Plus and Prodigy Stem Cell (collectively known as "Prodigy Elite Group"), is excited to announce the official launch of Prodigy Health Plus, a crucial component of its comprehensive suite of healthcare products. The launch marks the beginning of a series of product releases. www.prodigyhealthplus.com

Prodigy Health Plus is a provider of healthcare discount plans designed to make healthcare more affordable and accessible. Unlike insurance, these plans offer discounts on a wide range of health services, including dental, vision, prescription medications, telehealth, and more.

Prodigy Health Plus is committed to offering customized plans to meet individual healthcare needs. The company promotes a healthier lifestyle through educational resources, wellness programs, and preventive care initiatives. Strong customer support is a cornerstone of their service, strengthened by partnerships with various healthcare providers to ensure quality care.

Key Highlights of the Prodigy Health Plus Launch:

Discounted Healthcare Services: Offers a variety of plans that provide discounts on essential health services, making them more affordable.

Comprehensive Benefits: Covers a wide range of services including dental, vision, LASIK, diabetic care, prescriptions, and pet care.

Wellness and Preventive Care: Focuses on promoting a healthier lifestyle through wellness programs, educational resources, and preventive care initiatives.

Strong Customer Support: Emphasizes excellent customer support and partnerships with healthcare providers to ensure high-quality care.

In addition to Prodigy Health Plus, Prodigy Elite Group intends to launch up to seven other divisions that will be included in the rollout schedule. Announcements regarding these divisions will be made at future dates.

Following the conclusion of the Company's fiscal year, the board held its annual meeting in early March. During the meeting the board determined it was in the best interest of the Company to task Michael Kramer with overseeing all of Prodigy Elite Group's operations going forward.

CNNA Director, Michael Kramer, commented; "Our entire team has worked hard over the past year developing an entire suite of healthcare products that we believe will set the bar for individuals' expectations regarding healthcare and how we will interact with medical providers and companies in the future. Releasing Prodigy Health Plus is just the first step in a massive undertaking. We plan to roll out a new product line every few weeks until the entire system is live."

Cann America Corp. continues to advance its initiative by fully supporting Prodigy Elite Group's healthcare ecosystem and strategically assisting them in their mission to revolutionize the healthcare system as we know it.

The Company is the process of concluding its audit and preparing for submission of its Form 10 filing in order to return to fully compliant in its reporting status.

CNNA CEO, Jason Tucker, stated; "Regarding its "expert market" status, CNNA is pleased to confirm that all documentation, financial information, and contracts have been submitted to the auditor. The auditor is currently in the process of finalizing the review. CNNA fully expects to be back in good standing and trading within the next few weeks."

About Cann America Corp.

Founded in 2015, Cann America initially concentrated on developing infrastructure projects for the legal cannabis industry in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under the symbol CNNA, Cann America Corp., through its subsidiaries, has broadened its focus to include developing alternative therapeutics across various sectors, from CBD to regenerative medicines and healthcare services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

