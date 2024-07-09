MyMenopauseRx Expands to 13 States, Offering Virtual Menopause Care Nationwide

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Since its inception in 2021, MyMenopauseRx has been at the forefront of providing personalized and compassionate virtual menopause care covered by major health insurance plans including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, United Healthcare, Cigna, Tricare and Humana. As the premier virtual doctor's office devoted to menopause care, MyMenopauseRx empowers women with comprehensive individualized treatment for managing menopause symptoms and health changes associated with the menopause transition. Today, MyMenopauseRx is thrilled to announce its significant growth, now offering care in 13 states and expanding rapidly. This milestone marks a crucial step in our mission to improve access to high-quality, expert-led menopause care for women across the country.

MyMenopauseRx

MyMenopauseRx Logo

MyMenopauseRx is built on the understanding that every individual's menopause experience is unique. By offering longitudinal virtual care tailored to address a wide range of symptoms-from hot flashes and night sweats to mood changes and sleep disturbances-the specialists at MyMenopauseRx ensure that each patient receives the best possible care for her specific needs and medical history.

Key Features of MyMenopauseRx Include:

Expert Consultations: Access to experienced doctors and nurse practitioners specializing in menopause, providing expert advice and treatment.

Personalized Treatment: Customized care plans that may include FDA-approved menopause hormone therapy (HT), non-hormonal treatments, lifestyle modifications, and more.

Convenient Virtual Visits: Secure, virtual consultations on their proprietary end-to-end technology platform including an integrated electronic medical record, allowing women to receive care from their homes, place of work, or on the go.

Comprehensive Resources: Educational materials and resources to help women understand and manage their menopause symptoms and women's health effectively.

Follow-Up Care: Ongoing support and follow-up appointments to monitor progress, and adjust treatments as needed.

Dr. Barbra Hanna, a board-certified OB/GYN and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, leads MyMenopauseRx. The company currently offers virtual menopause care covered by major PPO insurance plans in 13 states and is rapidly expanding its geographic footprint. MyMenopauseRx is on a mission to improve access to hassle-free women's healthcare covered by health insurance.

"We are proud of the strides we have made since 2021 in transforming menopause care," said Dr. Barbra Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of MyMenopauseRx. "Our mission has always been to provide accessible, expert-led care that empowers women to take control of their menopause journey. We are committed to continuing this mission, leveraging our W2 employment model and proprietary end-to-end tech-enabled workflow to help more women live and feel their best."

MyMenopauseRx remains dedicated to improving the quality of life for women during menopause through innovative and patient-centered care. By leveraging the power of telemedicine, MyMenopauseRx breaks down barriers to accessing high-quality healthcare, ensuring that more women can benefit from expert menopause management.

About MyMenopauseRx

MyMenopauseRx is a virtual doctor's office devoted to menopause care, offering telemedicine services covered by health insurance. Led by Dr. Barbra Hanna, MyMenopauseRx provides accessible, hassle-free healthcare for midlife individuals, aiming to close the health equity gap in menopause care.

For more information, visit www.MyMenopauseRx.com.

Contact Information

Jacqueline Faber

Publicist

jacqueline@karma-pr.com

630-696-2133

SOURCE: MyMenopauseRx

View the original press release on newswire.com.