Metallicus: TDECU Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced that TDECU, Houston's largest credit union, is now enrolled in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies TDECU's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.









"The inclusion of TDECU in our Banking Innovation Program signifies a major leap in our ongoing efforts to redefine the financial industry with blockchain technology," commented Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We are delighted to work alongside TDECU, offering them the support and resources needed to pioneer advancements and prosper in the ever-shifting financial world."

"At TDECU, like all credit unions, our Members are our owners. We are essentially the original analog version of the concept of decentralized finance," said Ashish Chopra, TDECU's Chief Information and Technology Officer. "As such, we are dedicated to finding the best solutions to increase security, reduce fraud, and offer the best financial products available. Our partnership with Metallicus will be crucial as we move along our path of rapid growth and change."

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like TDECU to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About TDECU:

Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 387,000 Members and over $4.8 billion in assets. TDECU currently has 39 service locations, including 35 Member Centers, and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto and personal loan products, online and mobile banking. For more information, visit TDECU.org or call (800) 839-1154.

