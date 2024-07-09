Anzeige
WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080
Tradegate
09.07.24
20:21 Uhr
13,050 Euro
-0,190
-1,44 %
13,10013,32022:00
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2024 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2024 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.10 cash distribution per common share for each of July, August and September 2024, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 234 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 22

July 31

$

0.10

August 21

August 30

$

0.10

September 20

September 30

$

0.10

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.30

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of July, August and September 2024, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 171 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:
Payment Date

Amount

July
August 5

$

0.0875

August
September 5

$

0.0875

September
October 4

$

0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2024, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN."

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 22
July 31

$

0.138021

August 21
August 30

$

0.138021

September 20
September 30

$

0.138021


Total for the Quarter:

$

0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2024, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 25
August 5

$

0.125

August 26
September 5

$

0.125

September 25
October 4

$

0.125


Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2024, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 22
July 31

$

0.125

August 21
August 30

$

0.125

September 20
September 30

$

0.125


Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 14, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13746756.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 132 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.7 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.