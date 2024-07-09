Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
WKN: 910217 | ISIN: US2620371045
Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that Benjamin M. Fink has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Fink, 54, brings significant finance and energy industry experience to the Board. He was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, one of the world's largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, until its acquisition by Occidental Petroleum Corporation in August 2019. He served as Chairman of NYSE-listed Western Gas Partners, LP and Western Gas Equity Partners L.P. from 2018-2019, as the President & CEO of both entities from 2017-2018, and as their Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2009-2017. Mr. Fink served as an independent director and Audit Committee Chairman of Zimmer Energy Acquisition Corp., a NASDAQ-listed blank check company formed to seek investment opportunities in the energy transition space, from June 2021 to June 2023. Mr. Fink also currently serves on the board of directors of the parent companies of Salt Creek Midstream, LLC, a leading gatherer and processor of natural gas and crude oil in the Permian Basin. Mr. Fink received a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute.

John Lovoi, Dril-Quip's Board Chair, commented, "We are excited to have Ben join our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from his strong financial experience in the energy industry and his leadership roles with public companies. We look forward to his contributions to Dril-Quip's future success, particularly as the Company enters an important phase of growth and change."

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance
Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com

SOURCE: Dril-Quip, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
