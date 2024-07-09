North East Scotland College (NESCol), one of the largest colleges of further and higher education in Scotland, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to enhance the accessibility of digital media and course content and to drive inclusivity across its campuses and learning centers. NESCol has sites spread throughout Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire in Northeastern Scotland.

The institution was seeking to replace its former accessibility product with a GDPR-compliant solution that integrates with the D2l Brightspace Learning Management System. YuJa Panorama is an out-of-the-box accessibility compliance suite of tools that automatically scans and analyzes documents and HTML content against compliance standards and offers reporting and analytics that show an organization's overall level of accessibility over time, along with course-specific and content-specific analytics. Its cloud-based accessibility checker and Remediation Engines identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in course content.

"We're excited to partner with North East Scotland College to help increase digital accessibility across their institution," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "YuJa Panorama will provide NESCol with powerful tools to ensure their digital content is accessible to all learners to drive inclusivity and improve the learning experience for all."

ABOUT NORTH EAST SCOTLAND COLLEGE

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is one of the largest colleges of further and higher education in Scotland, with approximately 7,000 full-time students, and over 17,000 part-time students. NESCol has campuses in Aberdeen city center and Altens, as well as one in Fraserburgh, alongside several learning centers across the Northeast. The institution offers courses in a wide range of curriculum areas and continually invests in its facilities to ensure that its students are learning at an industry standard.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

