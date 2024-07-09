Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
09.07.24
21:15 Uhr
52,42 Euro
+0,50
+0,96 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
09.07.2024 23:04 Uhr
Ørsted closes acquisition of Eversource's share of Sunrise Wind

DJ Ørsted closes acquisition of Eversource's share of Sunrise Wind 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted closes acquisition of Eversource's share of Sunrise Wind 
09-Jul-2024 / 22:31 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9.7.2024 22:31:50 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Further to our announcement from 24 January 2024, and following the successful award of Sunrise Wind in the New York 4 
solicitation for offshore wind capacity, Ørsted has now completed the acquisition of Eversource's 50 % share of Sunrise 
Wind, a 924 MW offshore wind farm located off the coast of New York. 
The purchase price at closing to acquire Eversource's share of Sunrise Wind is USD 152 million. At signing in January 
2024, the transaction was valued at USD 230 million, and this revised closing figure reflects adjustments made due to 
lower actual versus forecast CAPEX spend between signing and closing. 
With the closing of the transaction, Ørsted has assumed full ownership of the project, which has all federal permits in 
place and recently signed an OREC (offshore wind renewable energy certificates) contract with New York's energy agency, 
NYSERDA at USD 146 per MWh for 25 years. The final investment decision for the project was taken in March this year. 
David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, said: "Sunrise Wind has been significantly 
de-risked and achieved important milestones since we agreed with Eversource to buy their share. The transaction is a 
value-accretive opportunity for Ørsted as we continue to develop the project." 
"As a centrepiece of New York's clean energy economy, Sunrise Wind builds on our momentum from South Fork Wind, further 
expanding the local offshore wind supply chain and workforce. We thank Eversource for their years of partnership and 
ongoing support." 
For further information, please contact: 
Ørsted Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Sunrise closing.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  333069 
EQS News ID:  1942831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942831&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2024 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
