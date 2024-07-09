DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Radioligand Therapies Market to Show Immense Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Curium US, Eli Lilly, Point Biopharma, Fusion, Astrazeneca

The market for radioligand therapies is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the increasing number of patients who are being diagnosed with cancer, the growing awareness of radioligand therapies, the increasing number of radioligand therapies that are under clinical trials, and the increasing interest of major pharmaceutical companies toward it.

DelveInsight's Radioligand Therapies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging radioligand therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Radioligand Therapies market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Radioligand Therapies Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the radioligand therapies market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Leading radioligand therapy companies such as Curium US, Eli Lilly, Point Biopharma, Fusion, Astrazeneca, Endocyte, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AdvanCell Isotopes Pty Limited, and others are developing novel radioligand therapies that can be available in the radioligand therapies market in the coming years.

Some of the key radioligand therapies include 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Lu-PNT2002, FPI-2265, 225^Ac-PSMA-617, I-131-1095, [212Pb]Pb-ADVC001, and others.

In March 2024, Novartis announced that it had acquired Mariana Oncology, a biotech specializing in developing radioligand therapies (RLTs) for cancer treatment. As per terms of the agreement, Novartis is expected to make an upfront payment of $1 billion, with further potential payments of up to $750 million upon the completion of pre-specified milestones.

In March 2024, AstraZeneca announced that it will acquire Fusion Pharmaceuticals for USD 2 billion to accelerate the development of next-generation radioconjugates to treat cancer. The acquisition brings new expertise and pioneering R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities in actinium-based RCs to AstraZeneca.

In January 2024, the FDA approved Novartis's new automated radioligand therapy production plant for PLUVICTO-a radioligand therapy (RLT) for prostate cancer.

In January 2024, InHealth launched the United Kingdom's first relocatable radioligand therapy service.

, launched the United Kingdom's first relocatable radioligand therapy service. In October 2023, Lilly acquired Point Biopharma with USD 1.4 billion and deepened its oncology pipeline. In the deal, Lilly will gain ownership of Point's lead asset PNT2002, a radioligand therapy against targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), being trialed for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who had progressed after hormonal treatment. The candidate carries the beta-emitting radioisotope lutetium-177.

Radioligand Therapies Market Dynamics

The radioligand therapies market has witnessed significant dynamics driven by advancements in oncology and nuclear medicine. One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. As cancer rates rise, there is a growing demand for effective therapies that can improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Radioligand therapies, such as those targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for prostate cancer or somatostatin receptors for neuroendocrine tumors, have shown promising results in clinical trials, fueling their adoption in clinical practice.

Moreover, technological advancements in imaging and radiopharmaceutical production have bolstered the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies. The integration of positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging has enhanced the diagnosis and staging of cancers, facilitating the selection of appropriate patients for radioligand therapy.

Market dynamics also include regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies, which play a critical role in the adoption and accessibility of radioligand therapies. Regulatory agencies worldwide are increasingly recognizing the potential of these therapies, expediting their approval processes for various cancer types. Furthermore, efforts to streamline reimbursement pathways are essential in ensuring that patients can afford these innovative treatments.

Looking forward, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and healthcare providers are expected to drive further advancements in radioligand therapies. These partnerships facilitate research and development initiatives, clinical trials, and the establishment of treatment guidelines, ultimately expanding the therapeutic landscape for cancer patients globally. As the field continues to evolve, ongoing research into novel targets and isotopes promises to unlock new opportunities for personalized and effective cancer treatment strategies.

Radioligand Therapies Treatment Market

Radioligand therapies are a burgeoning treatment modality for diverse cancers. They demonstrate efficacy in enhancing progression-free survival and quality of life for neuroendocrine tumors, and in improving overall survival for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, prompting their inclusion in cancer care guidelines. Moreover, RLT holds promise for treating aggressive or rare cancers, especially metastatic cases lacking effective therapies.

Several RLTs, including LUTATHERA, PLUVICTO, XOFIGO, and ZEVALIN, are FDA-approved. LUTATHERA represents a significant breakthrough as the inaugural treatment sanctioned specifically for pediatric patients diagnosed with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This approval signals a new prospect for young individuals grappling with this uncommon form of cancer. Moreover, LUTATHERA has also been endorsed in Europe for adults with unresectable or metastatic, progressive, well-differentiated (G1 and G2), SSTR-positive GEP-NETs, and in Japan for SSTR-positive NETs.

LUTATHERA is a radioactive medication designed to target somatostatin receptors found on certain tumor cells. By binding to these receptors and entering the cells, the drug delivers radiation that can effectively damage the tumor cells.

PLUVICTO represents the first FDA-approved targeted radioligand therapy for eligible patients suffering from mCRPC, integrating a targeting molecule (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope. The active component of lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan is the radionuclide lutetium-177, which is coupled with a moiety that binds to PSMA, a transmembrane protein expressed in prostate cancer, including mCRPC. Once lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan attaches to PSMA-expressing cells, the beta-minus emissions from lutetium-177 deliver radiation to both PSMA-expressing cells and neighboring cells, inducing DNA damage that may result in cell death. PLUVICTO achieved sales exceeding USD 950 million.

NOVARTIS currently offers two RLTs globally, with multiple others in development and over 15 clinical trials underway or planned. The sector has seen acquisitions, such as AstraZeneca's acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceutical, advancing its RLT FPI-2265 into phase II/III clinical trials.

Key Emerging Radioligand Therapies and Companies

Several key players, including AstraZeneca/Fusion (FPI-2265), Eli Lilly (Lu-PNT2002), Curium (177Lu-PSMA-I&T), and others, are involved in developing drugs for radioligand therapies for various indications such as prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others.

177Lu-PSMA-I&T targets prostate-specific membrane antigen, found in over 85% of prostate cancer cells. Due to its high specificity for this antigen, the radioisotope selectively targets these cancer cells. Upon binding to the cancer cell, the radioisotope is taken up internally, where its radioactive properties disrupt the cancer cell's DNA strands, effectively killing it.

Lantheus Holdings holds exclusive global commercialization rights (excluding specific Asian territories) for 177Lu-PNT2002, a potential radioligand therapy utilizing PSMA-targeted ligand PSMA-I&T paired with the beta-emitting radioisotope no-carrier-added lutetium-177. The therapy, developed by POINT, gained Fast Track designation from the FDA in April 2023 for treating mCRPC.

Other radioligand therapies in the pipeline include

FPI-2265: AstraZeneca/Fusion

225^Ac-PSMA-617: Endocyte

I-131-1095: Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[212Pb]Pb-ADVC001: AdvanCell Isotopes Pty Limited

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the radioligand therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Radioligand Therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Radioligand Therapies Overview

Radioligand therapies (RLT) represent a specialized form of targeted nuclear medicine designed to detect and treat diseases like cancer. These therapies deliver radiation specifically to cancer cells that exhibit particular targets. RLT marks a significant stride in precision oncology, providing a focused approach to combating cancer.

RLT involves two main components: a radioisotope and a cell-targeting compound (ligand), chemically linked together. The radioisotope emits radiation that targets and destroys specific cancer cells, while the ligand attaches to cells expressing these specific targets, guiding the radioisotope to its intended destination.

Therapeutic radioisotopes are typically produced in dedicated nuclear reactors or generators, and then transported to production facilities where they are combined with the cell-targeting compound. The final product is packaged in vials, undergoes rigorous quality testing, is secured in special lead-shielded containers, and finally shipped directly to hospitals or clinics as a ready-to-administer therapy.

Radioligand Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Radioligand Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Radioligand Therapies Companies Curium US, Eli Lilly, Point Biopharma, Fusion, Astrazeneca, Endocyte, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AdvanCell Isotopes Pty Limited, and others Key Radioligand Therapies 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Lu-PNT2002, FPI-2265, 225^Ac-PSMA-617, I-131-1095, [212Pb]Pb-ADVC001, and others

Scope of the Radioligand Therapies Market Report

Radioligand Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Radioligand Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

Radioligand Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies Radioligand Therapies Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Radioligand Therapies Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Radioligand Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Radioligand Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Radioligand Therapies Market Key Insights 2. Radioligand Therapies Market Report Introduction 3. Radioligand Therapies Market Overview at a Glance 4. Radioligand Therapies Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Radioligand Therapies Treatment and Management 7. Radioligand Therapies Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Radioligand Therapies Marketed Drugs 10. Radioligand Therapies Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Radioligand Therapies Market Analysis 12. Radioligand Therapies Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

