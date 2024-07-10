Best Rated Dallas Plastic Surgeons for 2024 Research Report Released by Doctor Marketing, MD

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD awards the Top 10 Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in Dallas, Texas after detailed analysis of over 5,000+ online patient reviews given to 124 medical practices.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Dallas has some of the best plastic surgeons in the Southwest and South Central regions. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which Dallas cosmetic practices made the list for the first quarter of 2024. After analyzing data from over 124 medical practices and 5,466 online Google Reviews, the Top 10 Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in Dallas stand out for their patient satisfaction rating and number of online reviews. The Top 10 account for 2,529 Google Reviews and 46.27% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Dallas plastic surgeons. With an average of over 252.9 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. Dallas patients share their positive cosmetic experiences from the thousands of reviews. For those consumers who want top cosmetic enhancements in the Dallas metropolitan area, these 10 practices represent the best of the best for Dallas residents ( Dallasites ) to choose from.



Dallas Top 10 Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in Dallas, Texas. There were nineteen plastic surgeons from the Top 10 Plastic Surgery Practices in Dallas for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective Dallas Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"Our firm compiled extensive Google Review data from 124 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in Dallas, TX. The Top Rated Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in Dallas are made up of 19 of the best Dallas plastic surgeons that received a combined 5,466 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those Dallas area medical practices and doctors for their achievements in generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on patient satisfaction and quality of care," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer ( CMO ) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a leading doctor marketing digital agency that does content marketing for plastic surgeons, and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Top 10 Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in Dallas, Texas

Here are the top ten:

AirSculpt: 388 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Kevin Hanz

- Dr. Raja Mohan

- Dr. Andrew Berry

- Dr. Jonathan Nathan

Plastic Surgery Center of Dallas: 289 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Rachel Walker

Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center: 276 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Mark Deuber

USA Plastic Surgery: 268 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Steven White

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute: 263 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Rod Rohrich

Cosmetic Surgical Center: 218 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Vasdev Rai

- Dr. Surjit Rai

North Texas Plastic Surgery: 215 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Sacha Obaid

- Dr. Casey Anderson

- Dr. Jeremy Bosworth

- Dr. Jacob Carlson

Dallas Plastic Surgery: 212 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Sam Jejurikar

Meade Aesthetic Surgery: 209 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Ricardo Meade

Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery: 191 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. David Azouz

- Dr. Solomon Azouz

- Dr. Vitali Azouz

Review Growth Index (RGI) Best Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, Texas for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for Dallas, Texas (TX). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

126 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Dallas, Texas were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Dallas.

124 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

5,466 total online Google Reviews for all Dallas plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

88 practices (70.9%) had at least 1 online review.

36 practices (29.1%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.66 stars.

44.09 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top 10 Dallas Practices:

2,529 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 46.27% of all reviews combined.

252.9 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.6 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.86 stars.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a top medical SEO marketing agency, specializing in medical content creation, content distribution, and strategy.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition.

