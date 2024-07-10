Best Rated Austin Plastic Surgeons for 2024 Research Report Released by Doctor Marketing, MD

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD awards the Top 10 Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in Austin, Texas after detailed analysis of over 6,000+ online patient reviews given to 133 medical practices.

Austin is home to some of the best plastic surgeons in the Southwestern part of the United States. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which Austin cosmetic practices made the list for the first quarter of 2024. After analyzing data from over 133 medical practices and 6,626 online Google Reviews, the Top 10 Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in Austin stand out for their patient satisfaction rating and number of online reviews. The Top 10 account for 2,434 Google Reviews and 36.73% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Austin plastic surgeons. With an average of over 243.4 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. Austin patients share their positive cosmetic experiences from the thousands of reviews. For those consumers who want top cosmetic enhancements in the Austin metropolitan area, these 10 practices represent the best of the best for Austin residents ( Austinites ) to choose from.



Austin Top 10 Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in Austin, Texas. There were twenty-two plastic surgeons from the Top 10 Plastic Surgery Practices in Austin for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective Austin Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"Our marketing agency has gathered comprehensive Google Review data from 133 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in Austin, TX. The Top Rated Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in Austin are made up of 22 of the best Austin plastic surgeons that received a combined 6,626 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those Austin area medical practices and doctors for their achievements in generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on patient satisfaction and quality of care," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, a top digital marketing agency that does plastic surgery marketing and content marketing for plastic surgeons , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Top 10 Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in Austin, Texas

Here are the top ten:

Mia Aesthetics Austin: 543 Reviews / 4 Stars - Ranked #1

- Dr. Rambod Charepoo

- Dr. Anil Kashyap

Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery: 353 Reviews / 4.3 Stars - Ranked #2

- Dr. Daniela Atencio

Face Austin: 257 Reviews / 5 Stars - Ranked #3

- Dr. Marcelo Antunes

Buckingham Center For Facial Plastic Surgery: 222 Reviews / 4.9 Stars - Ranked #4

- Dr. Edward Buckingham

- Dr. Erin Smith

- Dr. Hudson Frey

Austin Gynecomastia Center: 218 Reviews / 5 Stars - Ranked #5

- Dr. Robert Caridi

The Piazza Center: 180 Reviews / 4.8 Stars - Ranked #6

- Dr. Rocco Piazza

Synergy Plastic Surgery: 176 Reviews / 4.9 Stars - Ranked #7

- Dr. Mahlon Kerr

- Dr. Ross Blagg

- Dr. Lauren Crawford

- Dr. Ankur Mehta

- Dr. Aisha White

Austin Face & Body: 165 Reviews / 4.8 Stars - Ranked #8

- Dr. Sean Paul

- Dr. Jeanie Lujan

- Dr. Chris Schneider

- Dr. Cain Linville

Austin Plastic Surgery Institute: 164 Reviews / 4.9 Stars - Ranked #9

- Dr. Scott Haydon

- Dr. Justin Booth

Andrew Trussler, MD, PLLC: 156 Reviews / 5 Stars - Ranked #10

- Dr. Andrew Trussler

Review Growth Index (RGI) Best Plastic Surgeons in Austin, Texas for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for Austin, Texas (TX). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

146 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Austin, Texas were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Austin.

133 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

6,626 total online Google Reviews for all Austin plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

103 practices (70.54%) had at least 1 online review.

43 practices (29.5%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.64 stars.

64.33 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top 10 Austin Practices:

2,434 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 36.73% of all reviews combined.

243.4 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.3 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.76 stars.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

View the original press release on accesswire.com