Lendistry Hires Inaugural Head of Climate, Energy & Infrastructure, Lynn Von Koch-Liebert, Stepping Up Its Commitment to Equity in Clean Energy Capital

The former Executive Director of California's Strategic Growth Council will influence firm-wide strategies to support underserved small businesses in the green economy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Lendistry announces today that Lynn von Koch-Liebert has joined its team as Head of Climate, Energy & Infrastructure, a role the fintech created to ensure all products and programs are well-positioned to help small businesses grow and compete in the fast-growing clean energy and infrastructure sectors. The fintech has simultaneously launched LendistryGreen.com, showcasing its work in this industry.









Lynn comes to Lendistry after seven years affecting change for the state of California, most recently as Executive Director of the Strategic Growth Council (SGC). The Council was created to work collaboratively with public agencies, communities, and stakeholders to achieve sustainability, equity, economic prosperity, and quality of life for all Californians. Among her achievements at SGC, Lynn led the team that launched the Connecting Communities initiative, designed to help local partners statewide access historic federal climate, energy and infrastructure funding made available through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The current administration has made the largest investment in climate equity in U.S. history, with the Justice40 Initiative driving resources to environmentally vulnerable communities nationally," says von Koch-Liebert. "We have the potential to meet our national climate goals in a way that brings all communities, businesses and consumers along. Lendistry has demonstrated its ability to deploy financial solutions to underserved communities; I believe this will be an important part of our transition to clean energy and a climate-focused economy."

Lendistry has already deployed over $4 billion to small businesses as a grant administrator in California alone and is now looking to replicate that success in the clean energy space.

"Thanks to programs like the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, small businesses will soon have access to capital to adopt clean energy solutions, bid on infrastructure contracts, and enter or expand into the clean energy industry," says Everett K. Sands, CEO of Lendistry. "We're excited for Lynn to take the work we've done in this sector to the next level. If we're intentional and innovative in our capital deployment, we can help build wealth and increase health in undercapitalized communities across the country."

For more information on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, see Lendistry's latest blog post on the topic.

About Lendistry

B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a minority-led fintech that provides innovative lending products for small businesses and administers grant programs for government agencies nationwide. Headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone, Lendistry uses technology and community partnerships to overcome systemic barriers to capital access. In 2024, Lendistry CEO Everett K. Sands was an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Greater Los Angeles award winner. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications and is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. Lendistry SBLC, LLC is an SBA Preferred Lender and the nation's only African American-led SBA designated Small Business Lending Company. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry provides economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities.

