A Japanese-Finnish research group has assessed the levelized cost of energy of solar power plants supplying electricity to data centers in cold climates and has found that PV electricity could be considerably cheaper than grid electricity, even if used with battery storage. An international research team has analyzed how solar PV could be utilized to power data centers (DCs) in cold climate regions, along with the utilization of the data center waste heat. They simulated several scenarios of DCs located in Finland and northern Japan and considered energy prices for 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ...

