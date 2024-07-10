The Ohio based thin-film solar module producer was sued last year by First Solar, alleged that Toledo Solar sold Malaysian-made First Solar modules under the Toledo name. From pv magazine USA Ohio-based Toledo Solar, a cadmium telluride thin-film solar panel manufacturer announced it will end all research and development efforts and will wind down operations effective immediately. "Unfortunately, we were unable to license certain technology needed to manufacture the cadmium telluride panels we were developing for the residential, commercial and industrial markets we were targeting," said Tom Pratt, ...

