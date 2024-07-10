DJ Bauer Stadium: REALITES entering Exclusive Negotiations with TODD INTERESTS

REALITES Bauer Stadium: REALITES entering Exclusive Negotiations with TODD INTERESTS 10-Jul-2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Bauer Stadium: REALITES entering Exclusive Negotiations with TODD INTERESTS Saint-Herblain, July 10, 2024. The real estate group REALITES announces that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the TODD INTERESTS group concerning the transfer of the Bauer Stadium operation and the transfer of the stadium itself. The possibility of including a yet-to-be-determined area in the "Bauer Box" project is being considered as part of the deal. Both groups share the same overall vision for the project in the service of the city, the Club, the supporters, and all the residents. The exclusivity period between the two companies extends until September 2024. The site is undergoing works for both the Bauer Stadium (which will be expanded to 9,834 seats) and Bauer Box (30,600 m2) which are progressing as planned. As a training site for the 2024 Olympic Games, the stadium will continue to host the home games of Red Star FC, which will be playing in Ligue 2 next season. About REALITES Founded in 2003 by Yoann Choin-Joubert, its curent CEO, REALITES is a real estate developer that builds useful real estate solutions that create attractiveness and economic development with and for cities and metropolises. Housing, offices, serviced residences, health centers, daycares, shops. in all our projects, we consider the need and operation before the construction. For this, the Group has comprehensive expertise ranging from design to operation, including development, investment, and management. The first real estate developer to become a "mission-driven company" in France in 2021, REALITES is a committed real estate player that reconciles profit and collective interest, supported by a Mission Committee composed of recognized experts. With an ambitious development strategy in France (through 7 regional offices) and internationally (Morocco, Senegal, Portugal), REALITES achieved a 15% increase in revenue in 2023, reaching EUR402 million. For more information: realites.com Press contact: REALITES - Matthieu Maury: 336 80 12 29 94 - m.maury@realites.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP-REALITES-Bauer-Todd EV =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: REALITES 1 impasse Claude Nougaro 44803 ST HERBLAIN CEDEX France E-mail: comfi@realites.com Internet: https://www.groupe-realites.com/ ISIN: FR0011858190 Euronext Ticker: ALREA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1942865 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1942865 10-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942865&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)