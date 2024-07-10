Anzeige
Bauer Stadium: REALITES entering Exclusive Negotiations with TODD INTERESTS 
10-Jul-2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
Bauer Stadium: REALITES entering Exclusive Negotiations 
with TODD INTERESTS 
 
Saint-Herblain, July 10, 2024. The real estate group REALITES announces that it has entered into an exclusive agreement 
with the TODD INTERESTS group concerning the transfer of the Bauer Stadium operation and the transfer of the stadium 
itself. The possibility of including a yet-to-be-determined area in the "Bauer Box" project is being considered as part 
of the deal. 
 
Both groups share the same overall vision for the project in the service of the city, the Club, the supporters, and all 
the residents. The exclusivity period between the two companies extends until September 2024. 
The site is undergoing works for both the Bauer Stadium (which will be expanded to 9,834 seats) and Bauer Box (30,600 
m2) which are progressing as planned. As a training site for the 2024 Olympic Games, the stadium will continue to host 
the home games of Red Star FC, which will be playing in Ligue 2 next season. 
 
About REALITES 
Founded in 2003 by Yoann Choin-Joubert, its curent CEO, REALITES is a real estate developer that builds useful real 
estate solutions that create attractiveness and economic development with and for cities and metropolises. Housing, 
offices, serviced residences, health centers, daycares, shops. in all our projects, we consider the need and operation 
before the construction. For this, the Group has comprehensive expertise ranging from design to operation, including 
development, investment, and management. 
The first real estate developer to become a "mission-driven company" in France in 2021, REALITES is a committed real 
estate player that reconciles profit and collective interest, supported by a Mission Committee composed of recognized 
experts. 
With an ambitious development strategy in France (through 7 regional offices) and internationally (Morocco, Senegal, 
Portugal), REALITES achieved a 15% increase in revenue in 2023, reaching EUR402 million. 
 
For more information: realites.com 
 
Press contact: 
REALITES - Matthieu Maury: 336 80 12 29 94 - m.maury@realites.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP-REALITES-Bauer-Todd EV 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     REALITES 
         1 impasse Claude Nougaro 
         44803 ST HERBLAIN CEDEX 
         France 
E-mail:     comfi@realites.com 
Internet:    https://www.groupe-realites.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0011858190 
Euronext Ticker: ALREA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1942865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1942865 10-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
