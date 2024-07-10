Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldman Sachs ruft Rohstoff-Superzyklus aus! Kauf-Alarm bei dieser Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
10.07.24
09:10 Uhr
9,500 Euro
+0,200
+2,15 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,75010,10010:10
Dow Jones News
10.07.2024 08:34 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Chair (designate) appointment

DJ Travis Perkins: Chair (designate) appointment 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Chair (designate) appointment 
10-Jul-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 July 2024 
Travis Perkins plc: Directorate change 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Group or Company") makes the following announcement. 

Chair (designate) appointment 

Travis Perkins plc is pleased to announce that Geoff Drabble is appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company 
with effect from 1 October 2024. He has also been appointed Chair (designate) from the same date and will take up the 
position of Chair as soon as his capacity allows. 

Geoff brings unrivalled experience in publicly listed businesses across the building materials distribution, equipment 
hire and tools markets in which the Travis Perkins Group operates, gained from both executive and non-executive roles. 
Geoff is Chair of Ferguson plc, the building materials distribution business listed on the New York and London Stock 
Exchanges, which primarily operates in North America. He is also currently Chair of DS Smith Plc, the international 
packaging company. He was a Non-Executive Director of Howden Joinery Group plc, the UK's leading specialist kitchen 
supplier, from 2015 to 2023, serving latterly as its Senior Independent Director. 

In his executive career, Geoff was Group Chief Executive of Ashtead Group plc, the FTSE 100 listed international 
equipment hire company, from 2006 to 2019 and previously held senior executive positions in Laird Group plc and Black 
and Decker Corp. 

Jez Maiden, Interim Chair, commented: 
"Geoff brings a deep and relevant skill set to the Board, particularly with respect to building materials distribution 
and equipment hire. He has been successful at the most senior executive and non-executive levels, and I am pleased that 
he is joining us as a Non-Executive Director and Chair (designate). 

"With Pete Redfern announced as our new Chief Executive Officer and Duncan Cooper recently joining as Chief Financial 
Officer, we have a strong and experienced Board and leadership team to drive value for all our stakeholders." 

Geoff Drabble commented: 
"I am delighted to be joining the Board of Travis Perkins and look forward to working closely with Pete, Duncan and the 
wider executive team as we look to create a simpler, more efficient, customer-centric business, focused on maximising 
its inherent strengths. I am excited by the opportunity to contribute towards returning the business to growth and to 
create a pathway to improving profitability and creating significant shareholder value." 

There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Geoff Drabble under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the 
Listing Rules. 
 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/204 (which forms part 
of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and has been authorised for release by Robin 
Miller General Counsel and Company Secretary. 
Enquiries: 
 
Travis Perkins          FGS Global 
Matt Worster           Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548       +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

Remuneration Disclosure:

Geoff will be paid in accordance with the current Directors' Remuneration Policy and such future Directors' Remuneration policies as are approved by shareholders from time to time. As a Non-Executive Director he will receive an annual fee of GBP64,272, which will increase to GBP350,000 on becoming Chair.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  333068 
EQS News ID:  1942801 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942801&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.