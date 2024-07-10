Orexo AB's sustainability work ranked among top 5% by EcoVadis

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) announces that it has received a Gold Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The highly revered award places the company in the top 5 percent of all 70,000 businesses worldwide that are reviewed by EcoVadis each year.

This top rating is based on Orexo AB's first year of reporting to EcoVadis and mainly includes sustainability data related to the business in Sweden, covering Group headquarters functions, R&D, Regulatory Affairs, Quality & She, and Supply Chain.

It showcases the outcome of dedicated sustainability activities undertaken over the last several years across social, environmental and governance areas of Orexo AB. And it shows how the employees and partners are working together to achieve successes across four areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, of Orexo, said, "Achieving this rating is a privilege and we will continue setting ambitious goals in our active pursuit of an even more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone. This is central to our values-based approach to growth and underpins optimal outcomes for patients, investors, the company and society more broadly."

The information was submitted for publication at 8 a.m. CET, on July 10, 2024.

